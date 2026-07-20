Drinking Water Distribution Center Shifts To Middletown Fire Station

The location of free drinking water has been relocated to the #MiddletownRI Fire Station for those impacted by the Newport Water main break Sunday. Emergency service providers thanked everyone for their patience as repairs to the water pipe continue. Town News and Updates Posted on July 19, 2026

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.