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Drinking Water Distribution Center Shifts To Middletown Fire Station

The location of free drinking water has been relocated to the #MiddletownRI Fire Station for those impacted by the Newport Water main break Sunday. Emergency service providers thanked everyone for their patience as repairs to the water pipe continue.

Town News and Updates Posted on July 19, 2026

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Drinking Water Distribution Center Shifts To Middletown Fire Station

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