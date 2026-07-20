ClearSK Pairs Rejuran Skin Booster with Pico Laser for Combined Skin Renewal

Doctor-led aesthetic clinic combines PDRN-based skin repair with pigment-targeting laser treatment to address skin tone, texture and firmness

Rejuran and Pico Laser tend to address different layers of the same concern” — Dr. Shiau Ee Leng, Co-Founder and Group Medical Director, ClearSK

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ClearSK , a doctor-led aesthetic clinic established in Singapore in 2008, offers a combined treatment pairing Rejuran Skin Booster with Pico Laser , designed for patients looking to address uneven skin tone, textural irregularities and reduced skin firmness in a single treatment plan.What Is Rejuran Skin Booster?Rejuran Skin Booster is a treatment using PDRN (polydeoxyribonucleotide), a compound derived from salmon DNA, delivered into the skin's deeper layers. PDRN is used to support the skin's own repair processes and may help support collagen production, which may help support hydration, elasticity, and the appearance of fine lines over time. Results vary from person to person.What Is Pico Laser?Pico Laser is designed to deliver laser energy at high speed to the skin's surface. It is generally used to help break down pigment and even out skin tone, working at a more superficial level than Rejuran's deeper, repair-focused action.Can Rejuran Skin Booster and Pico Laser Be Combined In One Treatment Plan?Rejuran and Pico Laser are often paired because they address different layers of the same underlying concern: Rejuran is designed to support repair, hydration and collagen production from within the skin, while Pico Laser is designed to work at the surface to help address tone and pigmentation."Rejuran and Pico Laser tend to address different layers of the same concern," said Dr. Shiau Ee Leng, Co-Founder and Group Medical Director of ClearSK. "Rejuran is designed to repair and hydrate the skin from within, supporting collagen production, while Pico Laser is designed to work on the surface to help even out tone and pigmentation. Used together, the two treatments work at different layers, which is why we may consider the combination for patients looking to address both skin texture and tone."At ClearSK, treatment plans are developed following a doctor-led consultation, with treatment combinations, session frequency and intervals customised according to each patient's skin condition and goals. As with any aesthetic treatment, outcomes and suitability vary from person to person.About ClearSKClearSK is a doctor-led aesthetic clinic group in Singapore, established in 2008, offering personalised, doctor-designed treatments across multiple clinic locations islandwide. Across its clinic network, more than 200,000 treatments and procedures have been performed, supporting patients with a wide range of skin and aesthetic concerns. Doctors draw from a broad range of treatment options to develop personalised treatment plans based on each individual's clinical presentation. This approach is applied consistently across ClearSK's multiple clinic locations in Singapore.Note: This release is intended for general informational purposes and does not constitute medical advice. Individual treatment outcomes vary and should be discussed with a qualified doctor.

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