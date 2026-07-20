Bidding Set to Close on 2BR/1BA Home w/Rt. 360 Frontage on 1.19± Ac. In Amelia County VA Announces Nicholls Auction Mktg

21231 Patrick Henry Highway, Jetersville, VA 23083 (Amelia County) 21231 Patrick Henry Highway, Jetersville, VA 23083 (Amelia County) 21231 Patrick Henry Highway, Jetersville, VA 23083 (Amelia County) 21231 Patrick Henry Highway, Jetersville, VA 23083 (Amelia County) 21231 Patrick Henry Highway, Jetersville, VA 23083 (Amelia County)

Home w/400'± of Rt. 360 Frontage and Commercial Potential in Amelia County, VA - An Excellent Investment Opportunity Set for Auction Announces Nicholls Auction

Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces the auction of a 2 BR/1 BA Home w/several upgrades on 1.19± acre corner lot with road frontage on Rt. 360 and Jackson Lane, large detached out building” — John Nicholls

FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., ( www.nichollsauction.com ) announces that bidding will begin to close on a 2 BR/1 BA Home w/several upgrades on a 1.19± acre corner lot with 420'± of Rt. 360 frontage and 335'± of Jackson Ln. frontage, commercial potential, a large detached shop/storage building w/concrete floor and a 40' storage container on Wednesday, July 22 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.“The property is an excellent investment opportunity with frontage on 2 roads and tons of future business potential. Be here to participate live onsite or live online and bid your price,” said Nicholls.“The property fronts Rt. 360 and is only 6 miles from Amelia Court House, 16 miles from Burkeville, 23 miles from Farmville/Hampden-Sydney/Longwood, and only a short drive to Blackstone, Petersburg & Richmond, VA,” said Olin Hardy auction coordinator.The on site auction’s date, address and highlights follow below noted Wilson.• Wednesday, July 22 at 11:00 AM EDT• 21231 Patrick Henry Highway, Jetersville, VA 23083 (Amelia County)• Corner lot featuring 420' +/- of frontage on heavily traveled Rt. 360 & 335' +/- of frontage on Jackson Lane• According to the Amelia County Comprehensive Plan Future Land Use Map, this property is located within the U.S. 360 Development Commercial Industrial Corridor. Great potential for future Business zoning!!!• This home measures 936 +/- sf. and features a kitchen (all appliances convey), dining area, living room, washer/dryer hookups, storage closet on back of home, and home was recently leased for $1,500/month• Flooring: new carpet throughout most of home; linoleum in kitchen and bath• 1.5 year old roof; fresh paint throughout interior of the home• Spacious covered front porch• Heating & cooling: central/heat pump• Drilled well & conventional gravity flow septic system (septic pumped 9 months ago); electric water heater• 24'x28' detached shop/storage building w/concrete floor (recently leased for $800/month)• 40' storage container conveys with the property (recently leased for $500/month)• This solid home can be occupied or leased immediately!Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.For more information, call Olin Hardy (804-357-9744) or visit www.NichollsAuction.com Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 57 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.# # #About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.

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