The Pickleball Weekly Founder Adriana Falco Receives 2026 DUPR Golden Pickle Business Award at World Pickleball Conf.

Adriana Falco, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of The Pickleball Weekly, holds her 2026 DUPR Golden Pickle Business Award, presented during the CourtReserve World Pickleball Conference in Las Vegas.

Founder and Editor-in-Chief recognized among pickleball industry leaders during the CourtReserve World Pickleball Conference

This award isn’t just recognition for me. It’s recognition that the stories of the people building pickleball every day deserve to be told.” — Adriana Falco

PHILADELPHIA, PA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adriana Falco, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of The Pickleball Weekly, has been named a recipient of the 2026 DUPR Golden Pickle Business Award, presented during the CourtReserve World Pickleball Conference in Las Vegas.

The DUPR Golden Pickle Business Awards recognize individuals whose leadership, innovation, and vision are helping shape the future of pickleball. The awards are presented by DUPR (Dynamic Universal Pickleball Rating), the official presenting sponsor of the 2026 Golden Pickle Business Awards.

Falco was recognized alongside fellow industry leaders Gordon G.G. Gebert, Founder and CEO of the National Pickleball League and President of the Pickleball Television Network; Dave Johnson, Founder and Principal of Chicken N Pickle; Adam Bricker, CEO of Pickleball Cards; and Glenn Gara, Founder of 1st Source Lighting.

“Receiving a 2026 DUPR Golden Pickle Business Award is an incredible honor, especially because I share it with Gordon, Dave, Adam, and Glenn, each of whom is making a lasting impact on the growth of pickleball,” said Falco.

Under Falco’s leadership, The Pickleball Weekly has become a leading global digital publication covering every aspect of pickleball, delivering original reporting, gear reviews, travel features, business news, and community insights to readers around the world. The award reflects Falco’s commitment to expanding global coverage of pickleball and connecting the worldwide pickleball community.

By publishing more than 3,500 pages of original sports journalism annually, The Pickleball Weekly generates more premium editorial content than the rest of the major pickleball print publications combined. Unlike traditional print publications with annual subscription fees exceeding $35 and bi-monthly publishing schedules, The Pickleball Weekly is published 100% free every week in a digital format with a built-in multilingual site translator, making its coverage accessible to readers around the world.

“When I launched The Pickleball Weekly, my vision was simple: to tell the stories that matter, from the smallest local clubs to the biggest moments shaping our sport, while showcasing the people, places, and ideas driving pickleball forward around the world,” Falco said. “This recognition is a testament to the passion of our readers and an incredible reminder that those stories matter.”

Since launching in October 2025, The Pickleball Weekly has grown into a global publication reaching readers in more than 75 countries. The digital magazine covers professional competition, business, travel, health and fitness, products, culture, and the people and places driving the sport’s rapid expansion.

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