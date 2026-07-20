Rutgers Oasis Church Invites the Community to a Joyful Re-Launch Celebration on September 13

NJ Nondenomintional church

In addition to the Big Day re-launch, the church will host two special Preview Services on Saturday, August 30 and Saturday, September 6

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rutgers Oasis Church, an NJ nondenominational church, is thrilled to announce the grand re-launch of its vibrant faith community on Sunday, September 13, 2026, at 12 Noon. This exciting new chapter builds on the church’s longstanding mission while expanding its reach to embrace even more lives in the Rutgers University area and surrounding communities.

In addition to the Big Day re-launch, the church will host two special Preview Services on Sunday August 30 and Sunday, September 6, giving the community a warm preview of the renewed vision and atmosphere.

“We’re expanding our heart to not only keep loving on Rutgers students, but to warmly welcome families with kids too!” said Lead Pastor David Butler. “Imagine a vibrant church home where college friends, young families, and everyone in between can grow together in faith. That’s the beautiful vision God has placed on our hearts for this next season.”

The re-launch represents a fresh start for Rutgers Oasis Church (www.Rutgers.Church), maintaining its deep commitment to college students while intentionally creating space for families. The church will continue its hallmark ministries — including free brunch, heartfelt biblical teaching, outreach to the hurting and hungry, and a welcoming environment where people encounter the life-changing love of Jesus.

“Whether you’re a student navigating campus life, a young family looking for spiritual roots, or anyone seeking genuine community and hope, you have a place here,” Pastor Butler added. “We can’t wait to celebrate together on September 13th!”

What to Expect on Launch Day:

-Inspiring worship and powerful teaching

- Kid-friendly church atmosphere with something for all ages

-Opportunities to connect and get involved

-A warm, welcoming celebration of faith and new beginnings

Location:

100 College Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ (Rutgers area)

For more information, to RSVP for the Preview Services, or to learn how you can be part of this exciting re-launch, visit www.Rutgers.Church or contact the church directly.

About Rutgers Oasis Church

Rutgers Oasis Church (also known as Oasis Church NJ) is a non-denominational, contemporary church plant dedicated to reaching Rutgers University students, families, and the local community with the hope of Jesus Christ. Focused on biblical teaching, authentic relationships, and practical outreach, the church creates a welcoming space for people from all walks of life to experience God’s love and grow in faith. Learn more at www.Rutgers.Church.

Media Contact:

David Butler

Lead Pastor

Rutgers Oasis Church

Email: info@rutgers.church

Phone: (732) 463-7835

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