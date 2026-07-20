BluWorkz Expands VR Forklift Training Across Alabama with Phase 2 Statewide Rollout

VR Training for Workforce Development VR Forklift Training from BluWorkz BluWorkz Portable Desktop VR Forklift Simulators

Phase 2 adds 17 VR forklift simulators from BluWorkz, expanding career-ready training and workforce pathways for high school students across Alabama

By bringing immersive forklift training into high schools, we’re helping students develop practical skills, prepare for certification, and see a direct pathway into good-paying careers. ” — Peter Chronopoulos, Co-Founder of BluWorkz

SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BluWorkz announced the Phase 2 rollout of its VR Forklift Simulator training program across Alabama, expanding an innovative workforce development initiative designed to help high school students build job-ready skills and prepare for forklift certification and careers in manufacturing, warehousing, and logistics.Phase 2 will deploy an additional 17 BluWorkz VR Forklift Simulators across the state, building on the successful Phase 1 rollout of 20 simulators. Together, the two phases represent 37 VR forklift simulators supporting workforce training initiatives across Alabama.The initiative is part of an ongoing partnership with West AlabamaWorks and its Modern Manufacturing Program, which connects students with career-focused training and opportunities aligned with the needs of Alabama employers.BluWorkz VR Forklift Simulators provide students with an immersive environment where they can develop forklift operation skills before transitioning to physical equipment.The technology allows schools and workforce development programs to introduce students to material-handling skills in a controlled virtual environment while providing practical training experiences that help prepare them for forklift certification and employment.For students, the program can provide an earlier pathway into careers across industries including manufacturing, logistics, distribution, and warehousing—sectors where qualified forklift operators and skilled workers remain essential.For employers, initiatives like this can help build a stronger pipeline of young workers who enter the workforce with greater exposure to the equipment, terminology, safety principles, and skills used in real-world operations.From 20 Simulators to 37 Across Alabama:The Phase 2 expansion follows the initial deployment of 20 mobile BluWorkz VR Forklift Simulators during Phase 1.With another 17 simulators being deployed in Phase 2, the initiative will grow to 37 simulators, significantly expanding access to immersive workforce training for high school students across Alabama.The program reflects a broader effort to bridge the gap between education and employment by giving students exposure to practical career skills before they graduate.“This is about more than learning how to operate a forklift,” Chronopoulos said. “It’s about showing students that there are real career opportunities available to them and giving them a way to start building those skills while they’re still in high school.”Supporting Alabama’s Manufacturing and Logistics Workforce:Alabama has a significant manufacturing, automotive, logistics, and distribution presence, creating continued demand for workers with practical, job-ready skills. By integrating immersive technology with career and technical education, workforce organizations and schools can provide students with new ways to explore these careers while developing skills that translate directly into employment opportunities.BluWorkz is proud to continue supporting West AlabamaWorks, Alabama educators, workforce development organizations, and employers working to create stronger connections between classrooms and careers.The Phase 2 rollout represents another milestone in that mission—and another step toward helping more students across Alabama gain the skills, confidence, and opportunities needed to enter the workforce and build successful careers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.