Invitation to attend a special community evening hosted by the producers upcoming film Dirty Water Dogs

HAUPPAUGE, NY, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Join members of the Dirty Water Dogs producing team for an evening of conversation, networking, and an inside look at this exciting independent feature film.

The evening will feature a presentation by the Producers, followed by a meet and greet reception with all attendees. We'll introduce the vision behind Dirty Water Dogs, share exclusive development updates, and discuss how the film aims to create lasting impact both on and off the screen. The evening will provide an opportunity to meet members of the producing team, ask questions, and learn how local businesses, community organizations, educational institutions, sponsors, and supporters can become involved with, and benefit from, the project.

Guests will also learn about our various production initiatives, including mentorship/shadowing opportunities, hands-on learning experiences for emerging filmmakers, partnerships with local businesses, and workforce development efforts.

Whether you're a local business owner, educator, community leader, filmmaker, or someone who believes in the power of storytelling to bring people together, we invite you to join us and learn how you can become part of the Dirty Water Dogs journey.

Light refreshments will be available, and a cash bar will be offered by Nosh.

Space is limited. To reserve your place, please RSVP via Eventbrite. If you cannot make this event and would like to learn more, please reach out via email to info@dwdthefilm.com Please use "Dirty Water Dogs Community Event RSVP" as the subject line.

About Dirty Water Dogs

Dirty Water Dogs is a heartwarming feature film set against the backdrop of New York City's iconic street food culture. The story follows Amelia, a hardworking hot dog cart owner balancing family, financial pressures, and the pursuit of a lifelong dream. As she navigates unexpected challenges and a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, the film celebrates resilience, hope, family, and the power of community.

A Wilkidoos Productions film, produced in partnership with Helmet Fire Productions and Cardinal Flix, Dirty Water Dogs is committed to creating opportunities beyond filmmaking through mentorship, workforce development, community partnerships, and sustainable production practices while highlighting the diverse people, neighborhoods, and small businesses that make New York extraordinary.

We look forward to welcoming you on Tuesday, August 4, for an evening of connection, collaboration, and community.

Please follow our journey our Website at www.dwdthefilm.com or on Instagram at @dwdthefilm

Date: Tuesday, August 4

Time: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM EST

Location: Nosh Kitchen & Cocktails, 470 Wheeler Road,

Hauppauge, NY 11788

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