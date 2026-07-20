SoftDesk Names RankScore the Best SEO Software of Summer 2026

RankScore earns SoftDesk's top SEO software award for helping businesses grow organic traffic with AI.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SoftDesk, the software discovery platform helping businesses find the best software for every use case, today announced RankScore as its Best SEO Software of Summer 2026.

The award recognizes RankScore's rapid innovation in AI-powered search engine optimization, intuitive user experience, and ability to help businesses execute complete SEO strategies rather than simply analyze data.

Unlike traditional SEO platforms that require users to interpret complex reports and manually implement recommendations, RankScore's AI strategist, Artemis, helps businesses identify realistic keyword opportunities, generate optimized content, and publish directly to their websites from a single platform.

"SEO has become increasingly complex over the past few years, especially with the rise of AI-powered search experiences," said a spokesperson for SoftDesk. "What impressed us about RankScore is its focus on execution. Rather than overwhelming users with dashboards and metrics, it helps businesses actually create and publish the content they need to grow organic traffic."

The Best SEO Software of Summer 2026 award is presented to software that demonstrates outstanding innovation, usability, customer value, and overall impact within its category. SoftDesk's editorial team evaluated products based on feature completeness, ease of use, market differentiation, customer feedback, and overall value delivered to businesses.

RankScore stood out for several reasons, including:

- AI-powered keyword research tailored to each website's authority.

- Automated content planning and SEO strategy generation.

- High-quality AI-assisted article creation.

- Direct publishing integrations for streamlined workflows.

- A modern interface designed for founders, marketers, agencies, and small businesses alike.

As businesses increasingly look for ways to improve their visibility across both traditional search engines and AI-powered search experiences, tools that combine strategy with execution have become more valuable than ever.

"RankScore represents the next generation of SEO software," the SoftDesk spokesperson added. "It's helping make advanced SEO accessible to companies that don't have dedicated in-house SEO teams or large agency budgets."

The Summer 2026 recognition reflects the continued evolution of AI within the SEO industry and highlights software that delivers meaningful results while simplifying increasingly technical workflows.

Businesses can learn more about RankScore by visiting its official website, while the complete list of SoftDesk's seasonal software awards will be available on SoftDesk.io.

About SoftDesk

SoftDesk is an independent software discovery platform that helps businesses compare, evaluate, and choose the best software across hundreds of categories. Through expert reviews, editorial rankings, comparisons, and buying guides, SoftDesk helps organizations make more informed software purchasing decisions.

About RankScore

RankScore is an AI-powered SEO platform designed to simplify organic growth. Its AI strategist, Artemis, helps businesses discover keyword opportunities, create optimized content, and publish directly to their websites from a single workflow, reducing the complexity traditionally associated with SEO.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.