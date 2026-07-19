American Farmers, Loggers, and Industry Leaders Applaud President Trump’s Bold Tariff Action Regarding Brazil’s Unreasonable Acts, Policies, and Practices

WASHINGTON – This week, at the direction of President Trump, Ambassador Jamieson Greer took final action under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 by imposing a 25% tariff on certain goods of Brazil. This comes after USTR concluded a yearlong investigation that found that Brazil’s acts, policies, and practices have harmed American workers, businesses, and innovators for decades by restricting American exporters’ access to one of the world’s largest markets.

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The announcement quickly drew praise from American farmers, loggers, and industry leaders, as well as members of President Trump’s cabinet.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio: Today, President Trump directed USTR to impose a 25% tariff on most Brazilian imports. Let there be no confusion about why: President Lula and his government have not negotiated with the US in good faith. His economic policies are bad for Americans and bad for Brazilians. For the past year, Lula has put his own ego ahead of making a deal for the welfare of the Brazilian people, and these tariffs are the price for that.

Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins: For years, Brazil has put American farmers and producers at a disadvantage through unfair trade practices and illegal deforestation. Thank you, @POTUS and @USTradeRep, for taking action to hold Brazil accountable and fight for America's farmers. Brazil’s unfair 18% tariff on American ethanol has slashed U.S. ethanol exports to Brazil by more than 87% since 2018. Those days are ending. American ethanol is having its strongest year yet, and under President Trump, we’re fighting to open markets, level the playing field, and put America’s farmers and producers FIRST.

Consumer Brands Association President and CEO Melissa Hockstad: Consumer Brands supports the Trump administration's efforts to ensure that the final recommendations of its Section 301 Brazil investigation reflect domestic sourcing constraints and unavailable natural resources including coffee products, certain wood and plant products and other key ingredients… USTR's continued recognition and refinement of relevant annexes is a reflection of its commitment to increasingly durable and long-lasting trade policy that strengthens U.S. manufacturing and protects product availability and affordability for years to come.

Renewable Fuels Association President and CEO Geoff Cooper: We applaud the action being taken by USTR and strongly support the Trump Administration’s efforts to level the playing field for U.S. ethanol producers and farmers. Over the past several years, Brazil has gone out of its way to block lower-cost U.S. ethanol through a complicated framework of tariffs and marketplace barriers. After Brazil rebuffed numerous attempts by the U.S. to negotiate a return to free and fair ethanol trade between our two nations, our leaders were left with no choice but to establish reciprocal treatment.

National Corn Growers Association President Jed Bower: We are pleased to see that the Trump administration has done its due diligence by investigating Brazil’s conduct and has acted on behalf of the nation’s corn growers by levying tariffs to address this unfair trade disparity.

Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor: For nearly a decade, Brazil has unfairly blocked U.S. ethanol imports, while their own producers enjoy complete and unfettered access to American markets. That imbalance has caused extraordinary harm to U.S. farmers and ethanol producers, and today’s decision marks an important step toward repairing the damage.