When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Summary

Company Announcement Date: July 19, 2026 FDA Publish Date: July 19, 2026 Product Type: Food & Beverages

Foodborne Illness Reason for Announcement: Recall Reason Description Possible Salmonella Contamination Company Name: Relay Peak Research LLC dba Zen Principle Naturals Brand Name: Brand Name(s) Product Description: Product Description Moringa Leaf Powder Capsules

Company Announcement

Relay Peak Research LLC (Zen Principle Naturals) of Incline Village, NV is voluntarily recalling its Zen Principle® brand Moringa Capsules dietary supplement because the product has the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with Salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

The product was distributed nationwide from December 2025 through July 2026, sold to consumers online primarily through Amazon.com and the company’s website, zenprinciple.com. Additionally, one unit was sold on eBay and one unit on Etsy.

The recalled product is Zen Principle® brand Moringa Capsules, 180 capsules packaged in a plastic bottle. The lot number (Lot A6FF4) and Best By date (11/2028) are printed on the bottom of the bottle. The product is offered as a 1-pack (180 capsules; Amazon code/FNSKU X000ZJJ4FT) and as a 2-pack (twin pack, 360 capsules; Amazon code/FNSKU X00159YJXP). No other products are impacted.

No illnesses have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after the company was notified by its ingredient supplier that FDA testing of the moringa leaf powder used to manufacture the product returned positive for Salmonella. That raw material was used to produce this single lot of finished product. The company has ceased all sale and distribution of the product and is cooperating fully with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Consumers who purchased Zen Principle® Moringa Capsules, Lot A6FF4, are urged to stop using the product and dispose of it. Consumers do not need to return the product to receive a full refund. To request a refund or ask any questions, consumers may contact the company at 775-451-6171 from 9 AM to 5 PM Pacific Time, or by email at info@zenprinciple.com.