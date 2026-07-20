Construction Corps Expands In-House ADU Design-Build Program Under Florida's New ADU Law

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Clearwater design-build firm holds GC, engineering, electrical, plumbing, and mold licenses in-house as SB 184 drives Tampa Bay ADU demand

CLEARWATER, FL, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Construction Corps , Inc., a veteran-owned design-build general contractor serving Tampa Bay, announced the expansion of its accessory dwelling unit (ADU) program in response to accelerating demand under Florida Senate Bill 184. The law, which amended Section 163.31771, Florida Statutes, effective July 1, 2025, requires local governments to adopt ordinances allowing ADUs in areas zoned for single-family residential use, subject to local standards.The change has turned backyard cottages, attached suites, and garage conversions from a zoning question into a practical option for thousands of Tampa Bay homeowners. Construction Corps reports seven ADU and garage-conversion projects currently in design, permitting, or construction across Clearwater, St. Petersburg, Dunedin, Largo, Tampa, and Riverview."Most design-build firms don't hold the engineering, electrical, or plumbing licenses themselves," said Matt Thompson, owner and general contractor of Construction Corps. "We do. Whether the work is performed by our W-2 crews or our vetted, licensed trade partners, every project is designed, engineered, and supervised under our own licenses, with one accountable contractor from the first sketch to the certificate of occupancy."Construction Corps holds six Florida licenses within the company: general contracting (CGC1530192), engineering (FBPE39242), electrical (EC13013956), plumbing (CFC1432954), and mold remediation and assessment. Field work is performed by the company's W-2 crews alongside vetted, licensed trade partners, all under Construction Corps oversight. ADU projects require digitally sealed plans and complete mechanical, electrical, and plumbing work, making the license stack a direct advantage in cost, schedule, and accountability.The company's ADU work also includes after-the-fact permitting that brings existing, unpermitted garage conversions and backyard units into full code compliance. "Under the new law, owners finally have a clean path to make those units legal, insurable, and sellable," Thompson said. "We handle the engineering letters, the inspections, and the permit from start to finish."Construction Corps is a certified Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), a member of NARI Tampa Bay, holds an A+ accredited rating with the Better Business Bureau, and maintains a 4.9-star Google rating across approximately 120 reviews. The firm builds with W-2 field crews and vetted, licensed trade partners.Homeowners can verify whether their parcel qualifies for an ADU and request a complimentary eligibility review at https://constructioncorps.com or by calling (727) 999-1855.About Construction Corps, Inc. Construction Corps, Inc. is a veteran-owned, family-operated design-build general contracting company headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, serving residential, commercial, and federal clients across Tampa Bay. Design, engineering, permitting, and construction under one roof. License CGC1530192.

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