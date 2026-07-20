MHPA Elects Highmark Wholecare’s Joe Glinka to Executive Committee

Joe Glinka, Highmark Wholecare, was elected to the Executive Committee of MHPA, the leading national trade representing Medicaid managed care organizations.

WASHINGTON, D.C., VA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joe Glinka, Director of HealthChoices at Highmark Wholecare, has been elected to the Executive Committee of Medicaid Health Plans of America (MHPA), the leading national trade association representing Medicaid managed care organizations.“Joe joins the Executive Committee at a pivotal time for Medicaid programs across the country as health plans, policymakers, and providers work through evolving regulatory requirements and operational changes affecting coverage and access to care,” said Craig A. Kennedy, MPH, president and CEO of MHPA. “Joe brings extensive experience in Medicaid managed care, health policy, and stakeholder engagement and his perspective will be instrumental as MHPA continues its work to support access to high-quality care for Medicaid beneficiaries and help members navigate an increasingly complex policy environment.”As Director, HealthChoices, Glinka is Highmark Wholecare’s Pennsylvania (PA) Medicaid managed care plan leader – driving overall accountability with PA’s Department of Human Services. Previously, he served as the organization’s Government Affairs Director, achieving objectives conducive to Highmark Wholecare’s long-term viability.“I’m honored to serve on MHPA’s Executive Committee and contribute to the organization’s efforts to advance practical policy solutions for Medicaid programs,” said Glinka. “As the health care landscape continues to evolve, collaboration among health plans, policymakers, providers, and community partners will be critical to ensuring that Medicaid members maintain access to quality, affordable care.”MHPA’s Executive Committee oversees the business and affairs of the Association between Board meetings. The Executive Committee helps provide guidance for tactical efforts approved by the MHPA Board of Directors and oversight for the association’s core focus areas: advocacy, research, communications, and member engagement which support the mission, tenants, values, and strategic goals of the organization. The committee is comprised of the Officers of the Association (Chair, Vice Chair, Secretary, and Treasurer) and three At-Large positions. Glinka has been elected to one of the three At-Large seats.###About MHPA - Founded in 1995, the Medicaid Health Plans of America (MHPA) is the only national association that solely represents the interests of the Medicaid managed care industry. Through its advocacy and research work, MHPA supports innovative policy solutions that enhance the delivery of comprehensive, cost-effective, and quality health care for Medicaid enrollees. MHPA works on behalf of its 160+ member health plans, known as managed care organizations (MCOs), which serve nearly 48 million Medicaid enrollees in 40 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico. MHPA’s members include both for-profit and non-profit, national and regional, as well as single-state health plans that compete in the Medicaid market. Visit medicaidplans.org for more information.

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