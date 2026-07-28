New Book Reimagines Grief Through the Ancient Wisdom of Yoga

The Yoga of Grief Book Cover Laura Walton

Licensed therapist and yoga instructor Laura Walton combines psychology and yogic philosophy to offer a practical, compassionate guide for navigating grief.

Grief doesn't ask us to return to who we were. It invites us to become someone new.” — Laura Walton

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASELicensed Marriage and Family Therapist, author, and yoga instructor Laura Walton announces the release of The Yoga of Grief , a thoughtful new book that explores how the Eight Limbs of Yoga can serve as a practical framework for navigating grief after the death of a loved one.Drawing from more than two decades of experience as both a mental health clinician and yoga teacher, as well as her own profound experiences with grief, Walton offers readers an approach to grief that extends beyond coping strategies. Rather than presenting grief as something to overcome, The Yoga of Grief invites readers to develop a new relationship with grief through mindfulness, self-compassion, embodied awareness, and intentional living.Each chapter explores one of the Eight Limbs of Yoga and its relevance to the grieving process, weaving together clinical insight, personal reflection, practical exercises, and contemplative practices. The book is designed for individuals grieving the death of a loved one, therapists, yoga practitioners, and anyone supporting others through loss."Grief changes us," says Walton. "The question isn't how we get back to who we were, but how we learn to live as the person grief has shaped us to become."Unlike many grief resources that focus primarily on emotional stages or symptom management, The Yoga of Grief emphasizes integration, meaning-making, and the ongoing relationship between body, mind, and spirit. It offers readers permission to honor both sorrow and hope while discovering a path toward healing that is deeply personal.Laura Walton is a Licensed Marriage and Family Therapist, Approved Clinical Supervisor, retired yoga instructor, and host of the Transitional Objects podcast. Her clinical work specializes in grief, trauma, life transitions, and spiritually transformative experiences. She is the founder of Grief On Purpose , an educational platform dedicated to helping people navigate life's most profound transitions with compassion and intention.The Yoga of Grief is available through McFarland, Amazon, and major booksellers.For interviews, speaking engagements, review copies, or additional information, please contact Laura Walton using the information below.

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