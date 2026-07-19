Five in Waiting: Conversations of Faith in the E.R. Brings Theology and Storytelling Together in a Christian Novella

Five in Waiting Conversations of Faith in the E.R. by Jim Garfinkel

Jim Garfinkel presents a work of Christian fiction inspiring meaningful conversations about Jesus Christ through engaging storytelling and biblical reflection.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jim Garfinkel announces the release of Five in Waiting: Conversations of Faith in the E.R., a Christian novella that blends fiction, theology, and apologetics into an engaging narrative centered on faith and spiritual discovery. Inspired by a four-part Christmas sermon series, the book brings together five strangers from different backgrounds whose unexpected conversations become opportunities to explore the identity and mission of Jesus Christ. Designed to encourage thoughtful reflection, the novella offers both an engaging story and a valuable resource for personal and group Bible study.

Five in Waiting: Conversations of Faith in the E.R. follows five individuals with differing worldviews who find themselves sharing an emergency room waiting area. As they engage in heartfelt conversations, they examine Jesus as the Suffering Servant, the Risen Savior, the Compassionate Redeemer, and the long-awaited Messiah. Each chapter concludes with Scripture references that reinforce the themes presented, while optional study questions encourage readers to deepen their understanding through reflection and discussion.

The inspiration for the book originated from a Christmas sermon series that sought to communicate biblical truth through dramatic storytelling. Garfinkel originally wrote the drama scripts for those presentations before adapting them into the book, transforming the material into a cohesive narrative that combines emotional storytelling with biblical teaching while preserving the original message and expanding it with additional context, Scripture-based reflection, and discussion prompts for individual readers and group study. His goal is to create a resource that engages readers intellectually and spiritually while encouraging conversations that strengthen faith and understanding of Scripture.

Beyond its fictional narrative, the book emphasizes the importance of thoughtful dialogue, biblical literacy, and personal reflection. It demonstrates how meaningful conversations can deepen faith while encouraging readers to consider foundational questions about the life, ministry, and significance of Jesus Christ. The inclusion of discussion questions and the original drama scripts extends the book's usefulness beyond individual reading, making it a practical ministry resource for churches and study groups.

This book is written for Christians seeking a fresh approach to biblical study, pastors, ministry leaders, church drama teams, and readers who enjoy faith-based fiction with theological depth. It is well suited for individual devotion, small group discussion, Bible studies, and church programs, offering practical tools that encourage both spiritual growth and meaningful conversation centered on Scripture.

Jim Garfinkel combines a passion for biblical teaching with creative storytelling to produce resources that encourage deeper faith and thoughtful engagement with God's Word. Through Five in Waiting: Conversations of Faith in the E.R., he offers readers an inspiring blend of narrative, apologetics, and practical ministry material that encourages believers to explore the message of Christ with renewed understanding and confidence.

The book is available at:

https://a.co/d/00HGzdw5

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

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