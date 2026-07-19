What's Next? Retirement!: The Art of Living Forward Redefines Life Beyond the Career Finish Line

Karen told the stories. Claude helped build the structure. Because that by Karen Grosz

Karen Grosz offers a guide helping retirees navigate identity, purpose, and meaningful living while embracing retirement as a rewarding new chapter.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Karen Grosz presents What's Next? Retirement!: The Art of Living Forward, a practical and inspiring guide for individuals preparing for one of life's most significant transitions. While many retirement resources focus primarily on financial planning, Grosz explores the equally important emotional, relational, and personal dimensions of leaving a career behind. Written for those who have spent decades pursuing meaningful work, the book encourages readers to approach retirement not as an ending, but as an opportunity to build a purposeful and fulfilling future.

In What's Next? Retirement!: The Art of Living Forward, Grosz examines the questions that often arise once professional titles and daily routines disappear. Addressing topics such as identity, relationships, purpose, legacy, and personal fulfillment, the book offers readers practical strategies for navigating life beyond the workplace. Through personal stories, guided journal prompts, scientific insights, and thoughtful reflections, Grosz provides a roadmap for transforming uncertainty into renewed direction while emphasizing the importance of continued growth and forward momentum.

Grosz is transparent about the role AI played in building the content architecture. “Karen told the stories. Claude helped build the structure. Because that’s how we do things around here. Collaboratively.” That disclosure is printed in the community’s onboarding materials, its course footers, and its founding documents. The book is written in a unique style, with Karen telling the story and Claude adding the research in sections called “Claude Says.” Embracing AI, yet tethering the scope of input, is refreshing and educational for her demographic.

Grosz was inspired to write the book after recognizing that many people enter retirement with a solid financial strategy but little preparation for the emotional realities of this major life change. As she developed the Nexters Community, she encountered countless individuals searching for purpose beyond their careers. Those conversations shaped a resource designed to help readers confidently embrace retirement while continuing to contribute, learn, and pursue meaningful goals.

Beyond offering practical retirement guidance, What's Next? Retirement!: The Art of Living Forward explores broader themes of lifelong purpose, resilience, and personal reinvention. The book encourages readers to distinguish between simply staying busy and living intentionally, highlighting research that underscores the value of continued engagement and meaningful activity for long-term well-being.

The book is intended for individuals approaching retirement, recent retirees, career professionals planning their next chapter, and families supporting loved ones through this transition. Leadership professionals, coaches, and organizations preparing employees for retirement may also find valuable insights within its pages. By addressing the human side of retirement, the book offers practical encouragement for readers seeking a future defined by purpose rather than routine.

Karen Grosz is a seven-time author, leadership catalyst, and founder of the Nexters Community, where she encourages individuals to embrace life’s next chapter with confidence and purpose. Her work focuses on helping people navigate major life transitions while discovering meaningful opportunities for continued growth and contribution.

The book is available at:

https://a.co/d/0918Qapf

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