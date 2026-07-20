Warrior Ready Prayer Book Empowers Readers to Pray Boldly and Walk in Faith, Peace, and Victory

Warrior Ready Prayer Book by Ruby B Foster

Ruby B. Foster delivers a powerful 30-day prayer guide designed to help believers overcome fear, strengthen faith, and fight life’s battles through prayer.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Christian author, inspirational speaker, cancer survivor, and public servant Ruby B. Foster is using her personal testimony and leadership journey to encourage people around the world to pray boldly, stand strong in faith, and live victoriously.

Foster is the founder of Warrior Ready Prayer, a faith-centered ministry created to help individuals deepen their relationship with God through prayer, Scripture, encouragement, and practical spiritual resources. The ministry was shaped by Foster’s own experiences with cancer, healing, perseverance, and public service.

As a cancer survivor, Foster has personally experienced seasons of fear, uncertainty, and recovery. Throughout that journey, she found strength in God’s peace, healing, and faithfulness. Those experiences inspired her to create resources that help others remain grounded in faith while navigating difficult and life-changing circumstances.

“My mission is to help people discover hope, strengthen their faith, and experience the power of prayer,” Foster said. “I want people to understand that they can pray boldly, stand strong, and trust God through every season of their lives.”

In addition to her ministry work, Foster serves as Mayor Pro Tem and District 1 Council Member for the City of Chattahoochee Hills, Georgia, a role that includes her remarkable election victory by a single vote. She also serves as the Georgia Municipal Association District 3 Vice President. Foster earned the Robert E. Knox, Jr. Municipal Leadership Institute Certificate and the Georgia Municipal Association Certificate of Excellence after completing more than 120 hours of municipal leadership training. Her work in municipal government reflects a longstanding commitment to leadership, community service, and helping others move forward with purpose.

Through Warrior Ready Prayer, Foster brings together her experience as a community leader, Christian author, speaker, and survivor. Her message emphasizes that prayer is not simply a response to hardship, but a powerful and consistent practice that can bring peace, direction, courage, and renewed spiritual strength.

Foster is also the creator and host of the Warrior Ready Prayer YouTube channel, where a growing community of more than 11,000 subscribers joins her for daily prayers, Scripture, and messages of encouragement. The channel allows Foster to connect with individuals seeking faith-based guidance and reassurance during personal, emotional, and spiritual challenges.

Her ministry has also expanded into the Warrior Ready Prayer Collection, a four-book series created to serve readers at different stages of life.

Together, the books provide readers with prayers, Scripture, declarations, reflection opportunities, and journal prompts designed to make prayer more intentional and accessible. The collection addresses the spiritual needs of individuals, mothers, families, and seniors while reinforcing a shared message of protection, peace, purpose, and perseverance.

Rather than focusing solely on the release of individual books, Foster views the collection as an extension of a larger ministry. Her goal is to reach readers, churches, prayer groups, women’s ministries, senior ministries, podcast audiences, conference organizers, and media outlets interested in stories of faith, hope, leadership, healing, and resilience.

Foster’s journey from cancer survivor to community leader and ministry founder demonstrates how personal hardship can become a source of encouragement for others. Through her books, videos, speaking, and public service, she continues to remind people that they do not have to face life’s challenges without faith, prayer, or hope.

The Warrior Ready Prayer ministry invites believers to approach prayer with confidence, remain steadfast during difficult seasons, and trust that God can bring purpose from even the most challenging chapters of their lives.

The book is available at:

https://a.co/d/0iR1RYcn

For review copies, interview requests, or additional information, please contact:

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