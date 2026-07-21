The World Is Invited to Hunt for 425 Treasure Chests Worth $64,552—Completely Free Starting July 23 and Make History

425 Treasure Chests Worth $64,552 Full of Handmade Art Marbles!

Families worldwide can follow clues and hunt free for 425 treasure chests holding $64,552 in art, cash, jewelry, gift cards, collectibles and surprises.

We are not hiding one treasure—we are launching 425 separate adventures around the world, filled with art, cash, prizes and surprises that anyone can hunt for free.” — Will Stuckenberg, Founder, World’s Biggest Marble Hunt

MO, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- A worldwide treasure hunt featuring 425 registered treasure chests with a combined reported value of $64,552 will begin July 23, 2026—and anyone can participate completely free.The World’s Biggest Marble Hunt 10-Year Anniversary is not one prize hidden in one location. It is 425 separate treasure adventures being created around the world by artists, glass studios, collectors, hunters, hiders, families, groups and organizations.Participants choose their own hiding locations and release clues online, allowing people in communities around the world to join the search. Together, the 425 separately hidden chests create the largest organized multi-chest treasure hunt of its kind ever documented.Although handmade contemporary art marbles are at the heart of the event, the chests contain far more than marbles. Participating hiders have also added cash, jewelry, gift cards, original artwork, collectibles and other family-friendly prizes and surprises. No two treasure chests are alike, and hunters may not know exactly what is inside until a chest is found and opened.Beyond the 425 registered treasure chests, thousands of additional individual handmade art marbles are also expected to be hidden worldwide.Anyone can hunt. There is no ticket, purchase, entry fee or admission charge. Participants can follow the clues, bring their families and friends, explore new places and search for real treasure placed into communities by people participating in the worldwide event.“We are not hiding one treasure—we are launching 425 separate adventures around the world,” said Will Stuckenberg, founder of the World’s Biggest Marble Hunt. “These chests may include collectible handmade glass art, cash, jewelry, gift cards, artwork and many other prizes and surprises. The excitement is that every treasure is different, and anyone can join the hunt for free.”Many of the handmade marbles included in the event are collectible works of contemporary glass art created by respected artists and leading studios. Depending on the artist, size, rarity, complexity and history of the piece, individual marbles may be valued from approximately hundreds or even thousands of dollars.The worldwide hunt begins July 23, but the adventure will continue for weeks as people follow clues and search for more than 425 treasure chests. Some difficult clues and mystery locations may remain active for months or longer until the treasure is discovered.Because each participating artist, collector or hider manages their own treasure, there is no single public master map containing every location. Clues and updates will be shared through the official website, the World’s Biggest Marble Hunt Facebook group and participating artist, studio and hider pages.Founded in 2016, the World’s Biggest Marble Hunt has grown into a worldwide pay-it-forward community of more than 40,000 members. The movement combines handmade art, outdoor adventure, community participation and the excitement of discovering real treasure.Media outlets can access press releases, event details, high-resolution photographs and a complete media photo library through the official Newsroom. Participating artists and hiders may also be available for interviews, photographs, studio demonstrations and local stories about the treasure being hidden in their communities.ABOUT THE WORLD’S BIGGEST MARBLE HUNTFounded in 2016, the World’s Biggest Marble Hunt is a worldwide grassroots community built around free public treasure hunts featuring handmade art marbles and other prizes. The movement brings together artists, glass studios, collectors, families, hunters and hiders who create adventures and pay generosity forward by placing art and treasure into communities for strangers to discover.Over the past decade, the organization has introduced thousands of people to contemporary glass art while encouraging outdoor exploration, creativity and community participation. Its official Facebook group now includes more than 42,000 members worldwide. The 10-Year Anniversary expands that mission on its largest scale yet, with 425 registered treasure chests valued at $64,552 launching July 23, 2026, and searches continuing for weeks or longer.Media representatives may request interviews, participant connections, photographs, event graphics and additional information through the official Newsroom.Media Contact:Will StuckenbergWorld’s Biggest Marble Huntinfo@worldsbiggestmarblehunt.com

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