Team Trust Productions Founder: He Grew Up the Only Disabled Kid in the County -- Wheelchair Racers Changed That

Wilson thought his disability would limit his success. Then the ADA and disabled athletes changed everything. He helps nonprofits tell the stories he never saw.

Most people don't know how to help disabled people So they tend to believe we should just be put aside, forgotten and placed in some institution.” — Ryan Wilson

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As the Americans with Disabilities Act marks its 36th anniversary on July 26 — and as advocates nationwide fight legislation that slashes Medicaid by more than $930 billion and threatens to strip millions of Americans with disabilities of critical services — Ryan Wilson wants people to understand in human terms what those protections actually built.Wilson, 30, has Osteogenesis Imperfecta, a bone condition that has caused him to break more than 60 bones throughout his life. He grew up in a small town in central Illinois where he felt like the only disabled guy in town. The only images of disability he encountered came from television and commercials, where people like him were portrayed as sad, second-class individuals..Then, through a community of elite wheelchair racers, Wilson encountered something he had never seen in any media: disability as capability, competition and possibility."They told me to never apologize for my disability," he said. "I saw people doing things I thought were impossible, and it was huge."That the foundation of Team Trust Productions, the Colorado Springs-based video production company Wilson founded to help nonprofits tell stories that look nothing like the secondhand, pity-based portrayals he grew up seeing. The company has produced video content for some of the most prominent organizations in the disability and adaptive sports world, including Make-A-Wish, Special Olympics, Catalyst Sports and AccesSurf. Catalyst Sports is an adaptive sports nonprofit in Atlanta, and AccesSurf offers surfing opportunities for disabled people.The results have been measurable with one client raising $80,000 in 30 days. Another, Team Trust reports, earned $100,000 in three months.Wilson says the timing of this year's ADA anniversary is impossible to separate from the current political environment."The reality is, most people don't know how to help disabled people," he said. "So they tend to believe we should just be put aside, forgotten and placed in some institution. While institutions could help be helpful in a portion of instances, they are not designed to help my friends and me thrive."Colorado Springs, where Team Trust Productions is headquartered, is home to many of the greatest disabled athletes in the world. Wilson says the city's Paralympic community has reinforced what he learned from the wheelchair racers who first changed his life.Wilson is available for interviews, commentary, and speaking engagements throughout Disability Pride Month and the week of the ADA's 36th anniversary. Media assets including photography are available upon request.ABOUT TEAM TRUST PRODUCTIONS Team Trust Productions, LLC is a disability-led video production and marketing company based in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Founded by Ryan Wilson, who lives with Osteogenesis Imperfecta, the company exclusively serves U.S. nonprofits with at least $1 million in annual revenue, producing video content that drives fundraising results, brand awareness, and mission visibility. Clients include the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee, Special Olympics Minnesota, the International Paralympic Committee, Move United, and Catalyst Sports. Learn more at teamtrustproductions.com.MEDIA CONTACT Ryan Wilson Founder & CEO, Team Trust Productions ryan.wilson@teamtrustproductions.com217-494-4600 teamtrustproductions.com

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