ElixirTrials Emerges from Stealth to Build the Infrastructure Needed to Bring Clinical Trials to Every Community

ElixirTrials emerges from stealth with a mission to bring clinical trials directly to patients.

ElixirTrials launches an intelligent operating system and site network that helps hospitals deliver clinical trials and simplifies activation for life sciences.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Every year, breakthrough therapies are developed, yet millions of patients never have the opportunity to participate in the clinical trials that make those breakthroughs possible—not because they aren't eligible, but because research has historically been concentrated in a relatively small number of institutions.Patients don't live at research institutions.They live in communities. ElixirTrials was founded on a simple belief:Trials belong where patients live.Today, ElixirTrials emerged from stealth with a mission to make that vision a reality by building the infrastructure needed to enable community hospitals and health systems to deliver sponsor-grade clinical research where patients already receive care.Co-founded by clinical research executive Heather Grey, former Vice President of Clinical Trials at Tempus and former Senior Vice President and General Manager of Real-World Data & Clinical Trials at Omega Healthcare, and Noah Dolev, Ph.D., an artificial intelligence researcher and technology entrepreneur, ElixirTrials combines deep clinical operations expertise with advanced technology to fundamentally rethink how clinical research infrastructure is built, deployed, and scaled.Rather than asking healthcare organizations to invest years and millions of dollars building research programs from the ground up, ElixirTrials provides the technology, operational framework, regulatory expertise, and sponsor connectivity needed to launch and operate sponsor-grade clinical trials as part of everyday patient care."Healthcare has spent decades bringing care closer to patients. Clinical research should do the same," said Heather Grey, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ElixirTrials. "We're building the infrastructure that makes that possible - so patients can access clinical trials through the healthcare organizations they already know and trust."AN INTELLIGENT OPERATING SYSTEM FOR CLINICAL RESEARCH:At the heart of ElixirTrials is Cauldron, an intelligent operating system purpose-built for distributed clinical research.Today's research ecosystem is fragmented. Operational knowledge is recreated from scratch across hospitals, studies, and sponsors, making clinical trials slower, more expensive, and difficult to scale.Cauldron changes that.Rather than simply automating tasks, Cauldron captures the operational intelligence required to conduct sponsor-grade clinical trials and transforms it into standardized, continuously improving workflows that can be deployed across an entire research network.Each study strengthens the platform.Each participating health system makes the network smarter.Every new trial benefits from what every previous trial has already taught the network.Powered by artificial intelligence, Cauldron continuously learns from research operations while keeping physicians, research coordinators, and regulatory professionals firmly in control of every clinical decision."Every clinical trial generates operational knowledge, but today that knowledge disappears into binders, emails, spreadsheets, and individual organizations," said Noah Dolev, Ph.D., Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of ElixirTrials. "We built Cauldron to preserve that knowledge, learn from it, and make it immediately available across an entire research network. Every study should make every future study better. In many ways, Cauldron becomes the institutional memory for clinical research."A NEW MODEL FOR CLINICAL TRIAL ACTIVATION:ElixirTrials is building a technology-enabled national research network that allows healthcare organizations to operate as part of a single, standardized clinical research ecosystem.For healthcare organizations, that means sustainable research capabilities without significant upfront infrastructure investment. Physicians gain the ability to offer innovative therapies to more patients, while communities gain access to clinical trials closer to home.For life sciences companies, the model fundamentally changes how research networks are activated.Instead of identifying, contracting with, onboarding, and managing dozens - or eventually hundreds - of independent research sites, sponsors access the ElixirTrials network through a single commercial relationship supported by a standardized operating model powered by Cauldron. The result is a faster path from protocol approval to first patient enrolled, reduced administrative complexity, and expanded access to communities that have historically been beyond the reach of traditional research networks.The company is already working alongside leading healthcare organizations as it prepares to activate its inaugural network of health system partners, with additional partnership announcements forthcoming."Our vision isn't simply to help more organizations conduct clinical trials," Grey said. "We're building the infrastructure that allows clinical research to become part of everyday healthcare. The next era of clinical research won't be defined by where the research centers are. It will be defined by where the patients are."ABOUT ELIXIRTRIALS:ElixirTrials is building the infrastructure needed to bring clinical trials to every community. Through its intelligent operating system, national research network, and deep operational expertise, ElixirTrials enables hospitals and health systems to deliver sponsor-grade clinical research where patients already receive care while giving life sciences companies a faster, more scalable way to activate studies across the country.

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