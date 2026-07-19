UPDATE: LCRA no longer plans to open a floodgate at Buchanan Dam on Sunday

AUSTIN, Texas – The Lower Colorado River Authority has changed its plans to open a floodgate at Buchanan Dam on Sunday.

Projected flows into Lake Buchanan from the San Saba River watershed have decreased significantly. Based on current and expected conditions, LCRA hydrologists have determined a floodgate operation at Buchanan Dam will not be needed Sunday afternoon to move stormwater downstream.

Instead, LCRA plans to move storm runoff downstream using hydroelectric generation to keep Lake Buchanan from rising above its full level of 1,020 feet above mean sea level. Hydroelectric generation generally sends water downstream at a slower rate and has less impact on downstream lakes than a floodgate operation. If conditions change, it is possible LCRA may need to open one or more floodgates at the dam during this event.

Multiple floodgates remain open at Wirtz, Starcke, Mansfield and Tom Miller dams in the Highland Lakes. Based on current conditions, LCRA does not anticipate water will flow over the spillway at Inks Dam, which does not have any floodgates and is designed to pass floodwater downstream with flows over the spillway.

This remains a dynamic situation, and LCRA hydrologists continue to monitor conditions throughout the watershed and on the Highland Lakes so LCRA can respond to changing conditions in real time. Flood operations are likely to continue for several days.

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