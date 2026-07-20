TV Chef George Lovato Jr. Launches Chef-iT™, a First To Market Voice-Activated Conversational Culinary AI Avatar

The “On-Call Outdoor Chef” Star of Chasing The Flames introduces a first-to-market culinary AI platform designed for professional kitchens + serious home cooks

“This is only the beginning,” said Lovato. “The 2.0 version of Chef George will be able to drop demonstration and training videos right into the conversation. raining tool for professional kitchens” — George Lovato Jr. The On-Call Outdoor Chef Star of Chasing The Flames

ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meet Chef George: TV Chef George Lovato Jr. Launches Chef-iT™, a Voice-Activated Culinary AI Avatar Built to Change the Way Chefs Cook, Train, Plan, and Create

The “On-Call Outdoor Chef” and star of Chasing The Flames introduces a first-to-market culinary AI platform designed for professional kitchens and serious home cooks

The future of the kitchen just got a voice.

George Lovato Jr., the On-Call Outdoor Chef featured on the popular television series Chasing The Flames, today announced the official launch of Chef-iT™, a voice-activated culinary AI avatar platform designed to assist professional chefs, kitchen teams, and serious home cooks with virtually everything culinary.

At the center of the platform is Chef George, an interactive digital chef users can speak with naturally in real time. From menu planning and recipe development to food costing, staff training, kitchen organization, prep ideas, and cooking guidance, Chef-iT™ is built to become a powerful culinary assistant for both commercial kitchens and passionate home cooks.

“Chef-iT™ is first-to-market AI avatar technology for everything culinary, and I believe it is going to change the way professional chefs manage their kitchens,” said Lovato. “Chef George can help free up valuable time for the entire kitchen team by assisting with costing, training, menu planning, and so much more.”

Unlike a basic search tool or recipe database, Chef-iT™ is designed to create a conversational relationship with the user. The avatar can remember important elements from previous conversations, allowing it to become more personalized, useful, and intuitive over time.

“For serious home cooks, Chef-iT™ can help with everything from planning dinner to improving technique,” Lovato added. “You can have a regular conversation with Chef George, and the avatar remembers what matters. It becomes more helpful the more you use it.”

The launch marks the release of Chef George 1.0, with a major upgrade already in development. According to Lovato, the upcoming Chef George 2.0 will introduce demonstration and training videos directly into conversations, turning the platform into an even deeper educational tool for professional kitchens.

“This is only the beginning,” said Lovato. “The 2.0 version of Chef George will be able to drop demonstration and training videos right into the conversation. It will become a much more in-depth training tool for professional kitchens, and we expect that upgraded version to be released in the next few months.”

Lovato, known for bringing fire, flavor, and personality to outdoor cooking through Chasing The Flames, is now bringing that same energy into the world of culinary technology. With Chef-iT™, he aims to give chefs and home cooks a smarter, faster, and more personal way to access culinary knowledge whenever they need it.

Chef-iT™ is now launching with Chef George 1.0, giving users a voice-activated culinary AI avatar built to help them cook smarter, train faster, plan better, and create with confidence.

For more information, visit ChasingTheFlames.com.

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