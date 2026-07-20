Creole Inc. Helps Haiti feed Haiti

We plow hundreds of acres every year; farmers line up to pay our fees as they realize the value of our work. We produce high quality peanut, sorghum and bean seed to increase Haitian farmers yields. Our Land Share program gives poorer farmers access to cultivated land and increased income University agriculture students soak up the knowledge offered by Creole Inc.

We believe that Haitian farmers can feed Haiti, and Creole is doing everything it can to make that happen.” — Brian Graffenberger

CAP HAITIEN, HAITI, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creole Inc. Haiti is proud to join the Together for Haiti Match from July 20 to July 30, 2026. We have an additional match donor that allows our donations to be doubled! Every dollar you donate( from $50 to $1000) will be matched at $1 to $1!Haiti imports more than US$1 billion in food each year, despite more than half of its population relying on agriculture for their livelihoods. Investing in agriculture increases food production, strengthens rural incomes, and lays the foundation for lasting economic growth. When Haitian farmers succeed, all of Haiti benefits.At Creole Inc., every investment grows sustainable agricultural capacity that transforms lives. Our model farm demonstrates profitable, climate-smart farming while generating income to sustain our programs. Farmers increase their productivity through our fee-based Tractor and Maintenance Service and our Seed Production, and our Land Sharing program gives poorer farmers, especially women, access to cultivated land they otherwise could not farm.At Creole Inc., every investment grows sustainable agricultural capacity that transforms lives. Our model farm demonstrates profitable, climate-smart farming while generating income to sustain our programs. Farmers increase their productivity through our fee-based Tractor and Maintenance Service and our Seed Production, and our Land Sharing program gives poorer farmers, especially women, access to cultivated land they otherwise could not farm.We equip farmers with practical training, promote terrace farming to protect valuable soil, and produce improved seeds that are more resistant to disease and drought while providing higher nutritional value. Our impact extends beyond agriculture by managing a primary school and providing hands-on learning opportunities for university students preparing to become Haiti's next agricultural leaders.We provide more than 20 local jobs and invest in community infrastructure that strengthens the entire region. Together, these integrated programs help families increase their incomes, improve food security, and build a more resilient future where Haiti can feed Haiti.Impact in just the last year: Our Tractor Service served 70 farmers and prepared 109 acres. Our Land Share Program gave 26 farm families access to 18 acres of tractor-prepared land. Our farm school educated 120 students. Our farm produced over 2000 pounds of high grade sorghum seed, as well as vegetables, peppers and high-oleic peanut seed.Inquiries: angie@creoleinc.orgAbout Together for Haiti Match DayTogether for Haiti Match Day is an annual giving campaign uniting ten organizations serving communities across Haiti. From July 20–30, 2026, qualifying gifts of $50 to $1,000 per organization receive a 50% match, with more than $50,000 in matching gifts available. Every donation and its match go directly to the organization selected by the donor.Learn more and support a participating organization at togetherforhaitimatchday.org.Media Contact: Vern Henricks vernh@mcfks.org

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