CRO Marketplace LLC Launches Digital Platform to Transform How Life Science Professionals Connect with Service Providers

New digital B2B platform simplifies how life science professionals and service providers connect, promote their expertise, and build strategic partnerships.

CRO Marketplace is the solution to answering the question "Who does what, where?" when searching for a qualified life science service provider or vendor partnership.” — Angela Lynch, MSPH, PhD

MIRAMAR BEACH , FL, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- CRO Marketplace LLC announced on July 1st the official launch of its innovative online platform designed to connect life science professionals, contract research organizations (CROs), consultants, manufacturers, clinical trial sites and other service providers across the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries.As life sciences organizations face increasing pressure to accelerate product development timelines while identifying trusted partners, CRO Marketplace modernizes the vetting process by providing a centralized destination where companies can efficiently discover qualified service providers.“Developing new therapies and medical technologies depends on collaboration,” said a spokesperson for CRO Marketplace. “Too often, companies struggle to find each other through fragmented networks, outdated directories, or word-of-mouth referrals. CRO Marketplace was created to make those connections faster, easier, and more efficient while also staying informed through industry news, events, and employment opportunities.”Built on Three Core PrinciplesCRO Marketplace was founded on three guiding values that support collaboration throughout the life sciences ecosystem:Connect – Enable companies of every size, specialty, and geographic location to discover one another quickly and efficiently.Promote – Provide organizations with a professional platform to showcase their expertise, capabilities, services, and differentiators to a highly targeted audience.Collaborate – Remove barriers that delay productive partnerships so organizations can focus on advancing research, development, and innovation.Join NowOrganizations across the life sciences are invited to become a member on CRO Marketplace and building valuable business relationships today.

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