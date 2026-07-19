Structural protection expands on East Evans Creek Fire as winds challenge containment

Structural and wildland firefighters are repositioning resources today to the southern edge of the Board Mountain spot fire to engage areas where flames crossed control lines. The East Evans Creek Fire has burned 14,442 acres and is 8% contained.

The Oregon State Fire Marshal Blue Team and the Oregon Department of Forestry Team 1 are managing the incident with 2,089 total personnel. Structural protection efforts have expanded into the Antioch, Pomeroy, and Jones Road areas because of forecasted winds and dry conditions. Crews in these areas are conducting structural preparations and improving water availability to defend homes.

Ongoing damage assessments identified fire-related damage to one vacant primary residence and five outbuildings. Assessments will continue as crews gain access to more locations within the fire footprint.

Firefighters took advantage of improved humidity overnight Saturday to secure areas impacted by Saturday’s wind-driven activity. While crews are making progress on the Board Mountain spot fire, steep terrain and limited access remain significant challenges. On the main fire and the spot fire northwest of Hull Mountain, personnel are in a mop-up phase, using infrared technology to extinguish remaining heat and removing hazard trees.

A total of 13 aircraft are assigned to the fire. To ensure a rapid response, five helicopters were moved out of the morning inversion zone to allow for earlier flight times as visibility improves. Additional crews are positioned alongside local resources for initial attack on any new fire starts.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office implemented upgraded evacuation levels for affected areas Saturday evening. Current evacuation information is available through the Jackson and Douglas county sheriff’s offices.

Several road closures remain in effect , including the Tiller-Trail Highway at the Jackson County border and East Evans Creek Road at Meadows Road. Bureau of Land Management lands near the fire are closed to public entry, including for hunting and camping.

A community meeting is scheduled for 2 p.m. today at the Shady Cove School Gym, located at 100 Cleveland St. in Shady Cove. The meeting will also be livestreamed on the Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest Oregon District Facebook page.