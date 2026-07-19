How Mimaki UV Printers Help Print Shops Unlock New Revenue Streams and Business Opportunities

Discover how versatile Mimaki UV printer technology lets print shops diversify into new markets, boost margins, and win more clients with All Print Heads.

CA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Print shops looking to grow beyond their usual client base now have a clear path forward: the Mimaki UV printer lineup, which is helping businesses move into higher-margin work that older equipment simply couldn't handle.What sets these machines apart is versatility. A single printer can produce signage, packaging prototypes, promotional products, personalized gifts, interior decor pieces, and industrial parts labeling, often within the same workday, without changing equipment or sending jobs to another shop. For owners, that means new income streams that didn't exist with previous-generation print technology.Substrate flexibility is a big part of why. These printers lay ink directly onto wood, acrylic, glass, metal, leather, ceramic, and a long list of other rigid and flexible materials. That range attracts client types a typical print shop rarely sees, among them furniture makers, architects, retailers, event planners, and gift shop owners who had no prior reason to work with a print provider. UV ink deserves credit here, too. Because it cures instantly under LED light instead of air-drying, a printed piece is ready to handle within seconds of coming off the machine. There's no waiting for ink to set, no smearing, and, often, no lamination step afterward. That speed adds up: shops can take same-day orders, accept rush jobs other providers would turn down, and push more work through each day without hiring extra staff or expanding their space.Durability matters just as much. UV ink holds its color and resists scratching and moisture in ways that solvent- and water-based inks often can't, making it a solid choice for outdoor signage, industrial labeling, and anything that gets handled repeatedly. That staying power lets a shop compete on quality rather than price alone and gives them something real to offer clients who've dealt with faded or peeling prints from other sources.For any shop weighing whether to invest in UV printing (or upgrade an aging setup), the math is straightforward: every job turned away because the current equipment can't handle the substrate or ink type is revenue walking out the door to someone else.A full range of Mimaki UV printers, along with compatible ink, spare parts, and printheads, is available for businesses ready to make that move, with technical support on hand to help match equipment to production goals, whether that's a first UV flatbed or a step up to higher-volume machinery.Print businesses interested in exploring options can review the current lineup or speak directly with a specialist.About All Print HeadsAll Print Heads is a wide-format digital printing supplier founded by a team with more than 23 years of industry experience. The company offers printers, printheads, inks, and accessories from leading manufacturers, backed by technical support and installation services for print businesses of all sizes.

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