High5VR Launches OowOah VR Meeting Rooms, Quantum Leap and OowOah Live VR
High5VR launches OowOah VR Meeting Rooms, introduces Quantum Leap and opens applications for OowOah Live VR Founding Test Partners.CAMBRIDGE, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, July 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- High5VR Launches OowOah VR Meeting Rooms, Introduces Quantum Leap and Opens OowOah Live VR Founding Test Partner Programme
High5VR has officially launched OowOah VR Meeting Rooms, introduced Quantum Leap, and announced the start of the OowOah Live VR Founding Test Partner Programme, marking the next stage in immersive business collaboration with our 360° VR event streaming.
OowOah VR Meeting Rooms
OowOah VR Meeting Rooms provide businesses with an immersive alternative to traditional video conferencing. Instead of joining another video call, participants meet inside shared virtual spaces where they collaborate as avatars using spatial audio, present on large virtual screens and work together as though they were in the same room.
The platform includes AI Meeting Notes, private notes emailed after meetings, meeting recording, presentation tools and branded virtual meeting rooms, making remote collaboration more engaging and productive.
Quantum Leap
Launching alongside the meeting platform is Quantum Leap, a unique first-person VR experience that lets viewers see the world through another person's eyes.
Whether it's workplace training, property tours, engineering demonstrations, manufacturing, coaching or tourism, Quantum Leap places audiences at the centre of the experience, creating deeper engagement than traditional video.
OowOah Live VR
High5VR has also begun development of OowOah Live VR, enabling speakers, trainers, coaches and event organisers to broadcast real-world seminars, conferences, product launches and live events using professional 180° and 360° VR filming.
Instead of watching a conventional livestream, audiences simply put on a VR headset and feel as though they are sitting in the audience.
High5VR supplies the professional filming and streaming technology, allowing organisers to focus on delivering their event while it is captured and broadcast live in immersive VR.
The platform will enable speakers and organisers to sell VR tickets alongside in-person attendance, reach audiences worldwide, increase sponsorship opportunities and create additional revenue through on-demand event recordings.
Become a Founding Test Partner
Applications are now open for a select group of Founding Test Partners.
High5VR is looking for innovative speakers, trainers, coaches and event organisers who want early access to OowOah Live VR and the opportunity to help shape the platform before its public launch.
Founding Test Partners will work directly with the development team, test new features and be among the first to deliver live immersive VR events to audiences around the world.
Rob Steadman, Chief Operating Officer at High5VR, said:
"We're building more than another online platform. OowOah brings together immersive meetings, first-person experiences and live VR broadcasting to help organisations communicate, train and engage audiences in entirely new ways. This is the next step in making immersive technology part of everyday business."
About High5VR
High5VR is an award-winning UK immersive technology company specialising in Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and professional 180° and 360° immersive productions. Through the OowOah platform, the company develops innovative solutions for business collaboration, training and live immersive events.
Media Contact
High5VR
Website: https://www.oowoah.com
Telephone: +44 (0) 208 064 2749
Hannah Hayes
OowOah Ltd
+442080642749 ext.
rob@high5vr.com
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Go To Meetings Without Travelling | OowOah VR & Quantum Leap
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