Humanity's Team Announces 'The Evidence of Oneness' — the 2026 Global Oneness Summit

World held in hands beautiful blue, yellow and white. Steve Farrell Worldwide Executive Director and Co-Founder of Humanity's Team

BOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the 17th Year, Humanity's Team Marks Global Oneness Day — This Year Asking Science to Make the CaseThe 2026 Global Oneness Day Summit, "The Evidence of Oneness," brings together quantum physicists, HeartMath researchers, mediums, and Neale Donald Walsch to explore mounting evidence that separation — what Einstein called "an optical delusion of consciousness" — may be the root cause of humanity's deepest problems.For seventeen years, Humanity's Team has marked Global Oneness Day by asking the world to consider a single idea: that human beings are not separate from each other, from the Earth, or from something larger than themselves. This year, for the first time, the organization is turning that idea over to the scientists.The 2026 Global Oneness Day Summit, themed "The Evidence of Oneness," runs virtually from Thursday, October 22 through Saturday, October 24, and is free to attend. Over three days, more than two dozen sessions will bring together quantum physicists, consciousness researchers, mediums, and spiritual teachers around a single question: what does the evidence — scientific, experiential, and spiritual — actually show about whether separation is real?Albert Einstein once described the belief that we are separate from one another as "an optical delusion of consciousness" — one that, in his words, becomes "a kind of prison for us." Humanity's Team was founded in 2003 on the premise that this sense of separation is the root cause beneath most personal and collective dysfunction — from loneliness and extraction of the Earth's resources, to the hoarding and division playing out on the world stage. The organization's founders argue that as more people directly experience their interconnection, the downstream effects reverse: extraction becomes stewardship, isolation becomes belonging, and hoarding becomes generosity."For most of human history, this was considered a matter of faith. Now it's becoming a matter of evidence," said Steve Farrell, Co-Founder and Worldwide Executive Director of Humanity's Team. "Quantum physicists are documenting particles that stay connected across distance with no physical link between them. HeartMath researchers are measuring how one person's heart rhythm can shift another's nervous system in the same room. Mediums are producing evidential accounts of consciousness continuing after death. None of these fields talk to each other, and yet they're all converging on the same conclusion: separation was never real. We just have to remember."Featured Programs and SpeakersThe summit opens with an invocation from Rev. Sue Frederick, followed by a conversation between Humanity's Team co-founders Neale Donald Walsch — bestselling author of Conversations with God — and Steve Farrell, reflecting on the founding vision of the organization, in a session titled "Conversations That Awaken: Remembering Our Oneness."Additional program highlights include:Lynne McTaggart, author and researcher, presents "The Science that Connects Us," on intention experiments and decades of research pointing to a shared field of consciousness.Dr. Jude Currivan joins Anne-Marie Voorhoeve for "Dancing with a Living Universe," on evidence that the universe itself is interconnected and participatory.Deborah Rozman and Howard Martin of HeartMath present "The Evidence of Oneness Through the Heart," on how heart coherence measurably unlocks intuition, compassion, and collective resilience.Suzanne Giesemann shares "Evidence of Life Beyond Death," drawing on thousands of evidential mediumship readings and her own journey from skepticism to direct experience.Christy Whitman presents "The Evidence of Quantum Success," on inner knowing and the role of love in quantum living.Karen Noe presents "Angels as the Evidence of Oneness," exploring "We Consciousness" across all things.A "Women of Oneness" track features Debra Poneman, Jennifer McLean, Janet Atwood, and Christy Whitman, with a companion session, "Women Awakening the World to Oneness," featuring Anita Sanchez, Karen Russo, and Patti Montella, on how healing inner separation fuels collective, feminine-led awakening.Additional sessions include "Ancient Wisdom Meets Modern Science" with Chief Phil Lane Jr., Patricio Dominguez, Dr. Jude Currivan, Alex Cahana, and Andrew Cameron-Bailey; "Autism, Telepathy, & The Field of Oneness" with Suzy Miller; a sound bath session, "The Resonance of the Soul," with Jeralyn Glass; "True Sounds" with Jim Oliver; a discussion with Steve Farrell on his book The Inner Way: Reclaim the Truth of Who You Are and Why You're Here; and "Living in Oneness through Unconditional Love" with Marceline Dyer.Coming soon a full schedule of all speakers and sessions is available at the summit registration page.Event DetailsEvent: 17th Annual Global Oneness Day Summit — "The Evidence of Oneness"Dates: Thursday, October 22 – Saturday, October 24, 2026Format: Virtual (free to attend)Host: Humanity's TeamRegistration: Opening soon — at https://www.humanitysteam.org About Humanity's TeamHumanity's Team is a global nonprofit movement founded in 2003 by Neale Donald Walsch and Steve Farrell, dedicated to awakening humanity to the truth of Oneness — the understanding that human beings are fundamentally interconnected with one another, the Earth, and something larger than themselves. The organization has grown to a community of more than 1.4 million people across over 100 countries. Through summits, teachings, and community programs, Humanity's Team works to help people move beyond the idea of Oneness and into the direct, lived experience of it. Learn more at

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