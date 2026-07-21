HST Medical Joins Kowa Pharmaceutical Asia to Accelerate Global Reach and Product Innovation

Vice-Chairman of Kowa Board of Directors, Mr. Shigeru Kimura, shakes hands with HST Medical co-founder Ms Simone Tan at the acquisition signing ceremony

Singapore's HST Medical has been acquired by Kowa Pharmaceutical Asia to scale its heritage health brands and pain relief balms globally.

SG, SINGAPORE, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- HST Medical, an established Singapore-based provider of premium health supplements, today announced its acquisition by Kowa Pharmaceutical Asia Pte. Ltd. , a sub-subsidiary of Kowa Company, Ltd., effective 29 May 2026.Following this acquisition, HST Medical will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Kowa Pharmaceutical Asia. Widely recognised for its signature Rheuma-Salvepain relief balm and its commitment to blending traditional wisdom with modern science, HST Medical marks this strategic milestone as a significant leap forward to scale its trusted brand from a local household name to an international health and wellness brand.Taking Singapore’s Heritage to the Global StageThe acquisition is built on a shared vision of delivering high-quality, science-backed health solutions. By joining Kowa, HST Medical gains immediate access to:Global Export Networks: Strategic plans are underway to export HST Medical’s products, including the Rheuma-Salve, Heritage™, HST Medical™ and Zoo-Vite™ ranges, across the ASEAN region and into global markets where Kowa Group maintains an established presence.Enhanced Product Development: Kowa will provide product development support, enabling HST Medical to advance and modernise its product lineup for international consumers.Portfolio Synergy: HST Medical will now offer an expanded range of products to customers, integrating Kowa’s product line into its existing distribution network to provide customers with a more comprehensive suite of health and wellness solutions.Leadership and Brand ContinuityHST Medical remains committed to its local roots. The brand name, a staple in Singaporean healthcare, will remain, and the existing leadership team will continue to drive the company’s vision.Ellis Tan will continue to serve as General Manager of HST Medical. Co-founder Simone Tan, will serve as Director and Head of Business Development supporting President Nikhil Kapur and General Manager Ellis Tan in the integration process while spearheading the brand’s geographic expansion into new frontiers.“Joining forces with the Kowa Group represents a transformative chapter for HST Medical. By aligning HST Medical’s rich heritage of trust and consumer-focused innovation with Kowa’s global infrastructure and pharmaceutical expertise, we are not only scaling our reach but also ensuring that our science-backed wellness solutions can positively impact more lives internationally. This partnership empowers us to take our Singapore-grown brands to the global stage with renewed vigour and capability," said Nikhil Kapur, President of HST Medical.About HST MedicalFounded in Singapore, HST Medical is a dedicated provider of high-quality health supplements and traditional remedies with a legacy dating back to 1930. The company’s name serves as a tribute to Heng Say Tong, the original medical hall established by the family of the company’s co-founders. While officially incorporated as HST Medical Pte Ltd in 1994, the business draws upon nearly a century of heritage in healthcare. HST Medical has evolved through the years, and today it stands for Higher, Stronger, Together (HST). This evolution embodies the aspiration to go higher, be stronger, and get together to do great things for the world, a journey that begins with one’s holistic health. HST Medical is a pioneer in blending "the best of East and West," with a portfolio that includes the following: Rheuma-Salve: A widely recognised pain relief range; Heritage™ Premium TCM Tonics: Authentic, high-quality Chinese tonics delivered in easy-to-consume capsules; HST Medical™ Health Supplements for Daily Needs: Comprehensive solutions for bone and joint health, skin health, immunity, and overall vitality; Zoo-Vite™: A specialised line of supplements for children formulated with unique and quality ingredients and no preservatives.About Kowa Company, Ltd.Since its founding in 1894 as a cotton fabric wholesaler in Japan, Kowa Group has grown into a global enterprise with a 130-year history. Kowa Company, Ltd., as the core of the Group, is actively engaging in various business fields including the trading of textiles, machinery, and construction materials, in addition to the manufacturing and sales of medicines, medical devices, vision units, energy saving and energy creating products.About Kowa Pharmaceutical Asia Pte. Ltd.Kowa Pharmaceutical Asia Pte. Ltd. was established in 2017 with Singapore as the regional head office for Kowa’s pharmaceutical business. A subsidiary of Kowa Company, Ltd., this office focuses exclusively on the pharmaceutical sector.

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