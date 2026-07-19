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Newport Water Main Break On West Main Road

A Newport Water main broke Sunday morning under West Main Road by the Home Depot plaza, causing that area of the state road to be shut down while repairs were ongoing. #MiddletownRI Police asked motorists to avoid the area until the fixes were completed.

Town News and Updates Posted on July 19, 2026

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Newport Water Main Break On West Main Road

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