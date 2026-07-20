TAGWOOD Brings Authentic Argentine Fire-Cooking Tradition to America's Grilling Season

TAGWOOD Premium Grills

As National Grilling Month kicks off, TAGWOOD introduces U.S. backyards to the centuries-old Santa María method of live-fire cooking

Live fire can't be rushed or faked. That's why Santa María grilling is growing in the U.S. — people want to cook with their hands again, not just push a button” — Walter Afonso, CEO TAGWOOD

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As National Grilling Month drives millions of Americans to fire up their backyards this July, TAGWOOD is positioning itself at the center of a real shift in outdoor cooking. Roughly 75% of U.S. households now own a grill or smoker, and the share of homeowners owning a grill or smoker climbed from 64% in 2019 to 80% in 2023, but the growth story isn't about volume anymore. It's about upgrade. Premium grills are outpacing budget models in revenue growth even though they sell in smaller unit numbers, as more households treat outdoor cooking equipment as a long-term investment rather than a disposable purchase.

Live-fire, wood-driven grilling sits at the center of that shift. Cooking over live fire; using white quebracho wood to generate heat and flavor, is growing in popularity worldwide.

It's a clear signal that a cooking method long practiced on Argentine ranches and California's Central Coast is now moving into the mainstream of American backyard culture. TAGWOOD has been building exclusively within this category since it entered the U.S. market, offering home cooks Argentine Santa María grills years ahead of that curve.

A Santa María grill differs from a standard gas or direct-charcoal setup in one key way; the cooking grate itself moves. Using a hand crank, the grate is raised and lowered over an open wood fire, letting the cook adjust heat in real time instead of relying on fixed burners or vents. It's the same working principle used on Argentine estancias for generations, hard sear low over the coals, then a slow, controlled finish higher up. The result is a deeper, more deliberate style of cooking rooted in the Argentine asado tradition, producing a wood-fired flavor that direct heat alone can't replicate.

TAGWOOD's stainless steel Santa María grills are currently available online, through select points of sale, and via an authorized distributor in California. The company is expanding into the California market through its Ambassador Program, partnering with local grillers and outdoor living professionals to introduce authentic Argentine-style live-fire cooking to a new region; one with its own century-old Santa María barbecue tradition already rooted on the Central Coast.

As grilling season peaks and interest in live-fire cooking continues to build across the country, TAGWOOD is inviting home cooks to experience the Argentine Santa María tradition firsthand. More information on the brand's grill lineup, availability, and points of sale is available at tagwoodbbq.com.

About TAGWOOD

TAGWOOD is the leading brand in live-fire outdoor cooking experiences. Their product line emphasizes premium materials, functional design, and authentic open-fire barbecue tradition. The brand highlights its Argentine heritage and passion for grilling, rooted in human origin and built for modern living.

TAGWOOD, Argentine & Santa Maria Live-Fire Grills.

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