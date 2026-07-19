State Police Investigating Two-Vehicle Fatal Crash in Newark
Date Posted: Sunday, July 19th, 2026
The Delaware State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that occurred Saturday night in Newark.
On July 18, 2026, at approximately 10:45 p.m., a Toyota Camry was traveling southwest on Stanton Christiana Road approaching Old Stanton Christiana Road, negotiating a curve. At the same time, a Toyota Sienna was traveling northeast in the center lane on Stanton Christiana Road. The preliminary investigation revealed that the Camry lost control and entered the path of Sienna. As a result, the passengers’ side of the Camry struck the front of the Sienna.
The driver of the Camry, a 17-year-old male from Bear, Delaware, was taken to an area hospital where he later died. His name is being withheld until his family is notified.
The driver of the Sienna, a 46-year-old woman from Middletown, Delaware, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The roadway was closed for approximately 3 hours while the scene was investigated and cleared.
The Delaware State Police Troop 2 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this crash. Troopers ask anyone who witnessed the collision, or has related video, to contact Sergeant J. Jefferson by calling (302) 365-8484. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) 847-3333.
If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or has lost a loved one to a sudden death and needs assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.
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