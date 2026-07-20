Corey Brinson Launches New Business to Help Connecticut Small Businesses Start, Grow and Scale

HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brinson Consulting Group Launches to Help Connecticut Small Businesses Start, Grow and Scale

Hartford-based consulting firm provides practical guidance in business formation, marketing, compliance, operations and revenue growth

Corey J. Brinson, LLM, MBA, today announced the official launch of Brinson Consulting Group (BCG), a Hartford-based business consulting firm created to help entrepreneurs and small-business owners build stronger, more sustainable companies.

With the guiding message “Start. Grow. Scale.,” BCG works directly with business owners who have the ambition and vision to succeed but may need additional knowledge, structure, strategy or support to reach the next level.

“Small-business owners are often expected to be experts in every part of running a company—from marketing and compliance to hiring, operations and revenue growth.”

— Corey J. Brinson, Founder and Business Advisor

“Brinson Consulting Group was created to give entrepreneurs access to practical, corporate-level guidance that can help them make better decisions, avoid costly setbacks and build businesses positioned for long-term success,” Brinson said.

Services and Strategic Support

BCG provides consulting and strategic support in business formation and startup planning; marketing and branding; corporate compliance and risk awareness; human resources and employee relations; operational improvement; revenue growth and expansion; and strategic planning and execution.

The firm primarily serves startups and small businesses with fewer than 50 employees, including entrepreneurs who are struggling to increase revenue, owners overwhelmed by day-to-day operations and businesses seeking a clear strategy for expansion.

Experience Applied to Small Business

Brinson earned his MBA from the University of Connecticut in 2023. He also holds two law degrees and a Certificate in Corporate and Regulatory Compliance from UConn. During his career, he has advised or worked with major organizations including FedEx, Pratt & Whitney, AT&T Corporation and Verizon, in addition to advising dozens of small businesses.

“I have seen the resources and strategic support available to large corporations, and I have also seen how many small-business owners are forced to navigate the same challenges without a corporate strategy team behind them,” Brinson said. “BCG brings that experience to small-business owners in a practical, accessible and personalized way.”

A Practical Path to Growth

BCG’s consulting process begins with an assessment of the business owner’s goals, challenges and current operations. The firm then develops an actionable strategy and provides guidance as the owner implements the plan. Services are tailored to each company’s stage of development, whether the client is forming a new business, attempting to improve an existing operation or preparing to expand.

“Connecticut has talented entrepreneurs with strong ideas and an extraordinary willingness to work,” Brinson added. “Our mission is to help them turn that determination into stronger systems, increased revenue and sustainable success.”

Business owners interested in learning more may visit www.brinsonbusiness.com and schedule a free strategy call.

About Brinson Consulting Group

Brinson Consulting Group is a Hartford-based business consulting firm that helps Connecticut entrepreneurs and small-business owners start, grow and scale their companies. BCG provides practical guidance in business formation, marketing and branding, compliance and risk awareness, human resources, operational improvement and revenue growth. The firm combines corporate-level insight with individualized strategies designed for the realities of operating a small business.

Media Contact

Corey J. Brinson, LLM, MBA

Founder and Business Advisor

Brinson Consulting Group

185 Asylum Street, Hartford, CT 06103

(800) 783-0504 | corey@brinsonbusiness.com

www.brinsonbusiness.com

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