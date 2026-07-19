Assistant Foreign Minister Liu Bin Attends the Reception Celebrating the 25th Anniversary of the Signing of the China-Russia Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation

On July 14, 2026, Assistant Foreign Minister Liu Bin attended and addressed the reception hosted by the Russian Embassy in China to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the signing of the China-Russia Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation.

Liu Bin stated that the Treaty serves as a solid foundation for the long-term good-neighborliness, friendship, and cooperation between China and Russia, and has made important historic contributions to promoting the building of a new type of international relations. In May this year, President Xi Jinping and President Vladimir Putin held a successful meeting in Beijing and agreed to extend the Treaty, which fully demonstrates the significance of the spirit of the Treaty. China stands ready to work with Russia to continuously elevate China-Russia relations to a new stage of higher quality, faster development, and greater achievements, thereby bringing more benefits to the people of both countries and injecting more stability and confidence in development into a turbulent and changing world.

In his address, Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov stated that having stood the test of time, the Treaty endows bilateral relations with unparalleled stability and strategic significance, laying an important foundation for cooperation in various fields between the two countries. Russia stands ready to work with China to continuously deepen the Russia-China comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for the new era, strengthen the bonds of friendship between the two countries, and promote cooperation in all fields to a higher level.