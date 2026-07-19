Director-General of the Department of International Economic Affairs of the Foreign Ministry Bai Tian Accepts the Credentials from Newly-appointed United Nations Development Programme Resident Representative in China Stefan Liller
On July 14, 2026, Director-General of the Department of International Economic Affairs of the Foreign Ministry Bai Tian accepted the credentials from United Nations Development Programme Resident Representative in China Stefan Liller, who arrived in China on July 13.
The two sides also had an in-depth exchange of views on the current situation of international development cooperation and deepening cooperation under the Global Development Initiative.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.