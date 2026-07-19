Assistant Foreign Minister Liu Bin Attends the High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance

On July 18, 2026, Assistant Foreign Minister Liu Bin attended the High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance in Shanghai and delivered remarks.

Liu Bin stated that at the opening ceremony of the 2026 World AI Conference and High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance, President Xi Jinping delivered a keynote address titled “Joining Hands to Build a Just and Equitable System for Global AI Governance,” in which he underscored that all countries should take a people-centered approach and develop AI for the positive and for good, and join hands to build a just and equitable system for global AI governance. President Xi Jinping elaborated comprehensively and systematically on China’s position and propositions regarding AI from four perspectives of development, security, civilization, and governance. President Xi Jinping emphasized that all parties should adhere to the principle of openness and win-win and boost innovation-driven development; strengthen risk-awareness and ensure that AI is secure and controllable; encourage inclusiveness and promote mutual learning among civilizations; and advocate solidarity and improve global governance. President Xi Jinping’s important remarks have provided further guidance for the development and governance of global AI and are of great historic and contemporary significance.

Liu Bin pointed out that as a responsible major country, China stands ready to work with the international community to make unremitting efforts and positive contributions to advancing global AI governance, with upholding openness and win-win cooperation, ensuring security and controllability, promoting mutual learning among civilizations, and advocating solidarity as important principles. China welcomes all countries to join the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization (WAICO) and stands ready to work with all parties to build the organization into an international platform for enhancing mutual trust, building consensus, and deepening cooperation.

The High-Level Meeting on Global AI Governance was held during the 2026 World AI Conference. High-level representatives from around 80 countries and international organizations attended the meeting and engaged in in-depth exchanges and discussions on global AI governance.