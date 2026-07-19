Assistant Foreign Minister and Director-General of the Protocol Department of the Foreign Ministry Hong Lei Accepts the Copy of Credentials from Newly-appointed Ambassador of Antigua and Barbuda to China

On July 14, 2026, Assistant Foreign Minister and Director-General of the Protocol Department of the Foreign Ministry Hong Lei accepted the copy of credentials presented by newly-appointed Ambassador of Antigua and Barbuda to China Clement Antonio, who arrived in China on July 11.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.