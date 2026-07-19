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Assistant Foreign Minister and Director-General of the Protocol Department of the Foreign Ministry Hong Lei Accepts the Copy of Credentials from Newly-appointed Ambassador of Antigua and Barbuda to China

On July 14, 2026, Assistant Foreign Minister and Director-General of the Protocol Department of the Foreign Ministry Hong Lei accepted the copy of credentials presented by newly-appointed Ambassador of Antigua and Barbuda to China Clement Antonio, who arrived in China on July 11.

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Assistant Foreign Minister and Director-General of the Protocol Department of the Foreign Ministry Hong Lei Accepts the Copy of Credentials from Newly-appointed Ambassador of Antigua and Barbuda to China

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