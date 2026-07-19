Vice Foreign Minister Miao Deyu Holds Political Consultations between the Foreign Ministries of China and Türkiye with Türkiye’s Deputy Foreign Minister A. Berris Ekinci

On July 16, 2026, Vice Foreign Minister Miao Deyu held political consultations between the Foreign Ministries of China and Türkiye with Türkiye’s Deputy Foreign Minister A. Berris Ekinci.

Miao Deyu stated that China and Türkiye, both major developing countries and important emerging markets, share extensive common interests. In recent years, under the strategic guidance of President Xi Jinping and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, China-Türkiye relations have maintained healthy and steady development. China stands ready to work with Türkiye to implement the strategic consensus reached by the two heads of state, support each other in safeguarding core interests and major concerns, strengthen the alignment of development strategies, promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, and deepen cooperation in areas such as economy and trade, finance, digital economy, and law enforcement and security, so as to continuously enrich the substance of the China-Türkiye strategic cooperative relations. China attaches great importance to Türkiye’s significant role in international and regional affairs, and stands ready to work with Türkiye to jointly uphold the international system centered on the United Nations and the international order underpinned by international law, and to jointly defend international fairness and justice.

A. Berris Ekinci stated that Türkiye attaches great importance to developing relations with China, firmly adheres to the one-China principle, and does not allow any forces to use Turkish territory to undermine China’s sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity. Türkiye stands ready to work with China to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state. Taking the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties as an opportunity, both sides should enhance exchanges at all levels, strengthen practical cooperation in areas such as trade, investment, and tourism, and promote the balanced development of bilateral economic and trade relations. Türkiye and China share similar views on many international issues and are both committed to promoting the political settlement of hotspot issues. Türkiye stands ready to strengthen communication and coordination with China on international and regional affairs, and jointly safeguard regional peace and stability.