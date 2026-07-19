Assistant Foreign Minister Cai Wei and Chilean Deputy Foreign Minister Patricio Torres Co-Chair the Third Meeting of the China-Chile Inter-governmental Standing Committee

On July 13, 2026, Assistant Foreign Minister Cai Wei and Chilean Deputy Foreign Minister Patricio Torres co-chaired the third meeting of the China-Chile Inter-governmental Standing Committee (Bi-National Commission (BNC)) in Beijing. Representatives from the five sub-committees of the BNC—namely Political Affairs, Science and Technology, Mining, Agriculture and Antarctica—attended the meeting.

During the meeting, representatives of the sub-committees reported on progress in cooperation in their respective fields and future plans. They agreed to strengthen communication and coordination within the framework of the BNC, deepen practical cooperation, and continuously promote greater progress in the China-Chile comprehensive strategic partnership.

Prior to the meeting, Assistant Foreign Minister Cai Wei and Deputy Foreign Minister Patricio Torres held the third meeting of the Political Sub-Committee of the BNC, which also served as the 17th round of political consultations between the two foreign ministries.