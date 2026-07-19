Wang Yi Meets with Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto

On July 18, 2026, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met in Shanghai with Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto, who is in China for the 2026 World Artificial Intelligence Conference.

Wang Yi welcomed Airlangga Hartarto’s special trip to China to attend the conference, stating that Indonesia becoming one of the founding members of the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization (WAICO) reflects the country’s positive attitude toward international cooperation on AI. WAICO is tailor-made for the Global South, aiming to prevent a new AI divide in the world. The development of artificial intelligence should serve all of humanity. Every country has the right to keep pace with the trend of technological development, serving its own people’s well-being and national revitalization. China stands ready to work with like-minded countries to advance AI development in an inclusive and universally beneficial direction. In particular, efforts should be made to enhance the voice and representation of developing countries, and work hand in hand to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of the Global South.

Wang Yi emphasized that under the strategic guidance of the two heads of state, the building of the China-Indonesia community with a shared future has achieved positive progress in recent years. As representatives of the Global South and emerging economies, China and Indonesia share similar development goals, extensive common interests, and distinct complementary advantages. Both sides should strengthen the alignment of their development strategies, move toward each other, engage in positive interactions, exclude disruptions, maintain strategic focus, and continuously deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields, setting an example of solidarity, mutual assistance, and joint self-reliance for the Global South. China appreciates Mr. Coordinating Minister’s reaffirmation of his welcome for Chinese enterprises to invest and cooperate in Indonesia, and hopes that Indonesia will provide a fair and equitable business environment for this purpose. China-Indonesia cooperation is not targeted at any third party, nor should it be interfered with by any third party. Both sides should take the lead in defending the multilateral trading system, jointly oppose “decoupling and severing of supply chains”, and safeguard the security and stability of global industrial and supply chains. China is willing to strengthen coordination with Indonesia in international and regional affairs, push forward the building of a China-Indonesia community with a shared future that carries regional and global influence, and contribute to the common development of both countries and humanity as a whole.

Airlangga Hartarto spoke highly of the strategic significance of President Xi Jinping’s keynote speech at the 2026 World Artificial Intelligence Conference, commended China’s global leadership in the AI field, and stated that Indonesia is honored to be a founding member of the WAICO. This organization will help the Global South deeply participate in global AI governance, jointly defend multilateralism, and safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries. Indonesia-China relations have developed steadily, yielding fruitful results in mutually beneficial cooperation. China has remained Indonesia’s largest trading partner and an important source of investment for many years. Indonesia highly appreciates the contributions made by Chinese enterprises to the building of Indonesia’s industrial and supply chains and to its technological progress. President Prabowo Subianto welcomes and invites more Chinese enterprises to invest in the country, and Indonesia will create a favorable business environment for enterprises from all countries, including China, to invest and operate. Indonesia looks forward to continuously expanding important Belt and Road cooperation projects with China, such as the “Two Countries, Twin Parks” project, further deepening trade and investment relations, creating synergies in economic development, and achieving new progress in mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries, so as to deliver benefits to the people of both nations.