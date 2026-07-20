The New York Women's Foundation Welcomes Three Members to Its Board of Directors

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NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New York Women's Foundation welcomes Elizabeth De León Bhargava, Lisa Ferri, and Lolita Morrow to its Board of Directors.Together, they bring extensive experience across public service, law, business, media, and nonprofit leadership. Their expertise will help advance The Foundation's work to support women, girls, and gender-expansive people across New York City."We are pleased to welcome Elizabeth, Lisa, and Lolita to our Board of Directors," said Ana L. Oliveira, President and CEO of The New York Women's Foundation. "The Foundation's work depends on strong leadership and thoughtful governance. They bring exceptional experience that will help guide our work and strengthen our mission."Returning to The New York Women's Foundation's Board of Directors, Elizabeth De León Bhargava is Interim President of Guttman Community College. She brings more than 25 years of executive, legal, and public policy experience across federal, state, and city government. Most recently, she served as Assistant Secretary for Administration at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, where she oversaw key agency operations and a $10 billion federal contracting portfolio. Her career has also included leadership roles in the White House, the New York State Executive Chamber, and the New York City Council, where she spearheaded initiatives advancing educational equity, workforce development, and economic opportunity.Lisa Ferri is Global Co-Chair of Mayer Brown's Intellectual Property practice. For nearly 30 years, she has represented life sciences companies in federal courts across the United States. At Mayer Brown, she has served on the Partner Promotion Committee, chaired the Diversity Steering Board and Women's Leadership Committee, and co-chaired the New York office Women's Forum. She has also served on the Board of the Women in Law Empowerment Forum and has been a long-standing member of the National Association of Women Lawyers and Legal Momentum, including on its Board. She has been recognized for her leadership and commitment to diversity and inclusion in the legal profession.Lolita Morrow is Vice President of Brand Partnerships at Genius and brings decades of experience in media, marketing, and digital media. In previous roles at Pepsi, Molson Coors, Paramount, and Vox Media, she created strategic partnerships, campaigns, and initiatives that drove growth and value for her organizations and partners. She is also the author of a best-selling book, hosts its companion podcast, and serves on the boards of two nonprofit organizations that promote inclusion and representation in the arts and culture sector.About The New York Women’s Foundation:Established in 1987, The New York Women’s Foundation is a leading voice for gender, racial, and economic justice. Based in New York City, The Foundation invests in bold, community-led solutions that advance the power and well-being of women, girls, and gender-expansive individuals. Among the largest women-led grantmaking organizations in the world, The Foundation’s influence in shaping philanthropy reverberates far beyond the five boroughs. In its nearly 40-year history, The Foundation has awarded over $141 million to more than 500 organizations, supporting a vibrant ecosystem of grantees, philanthropists, advocates, and innovators committed to lasting, community-rooted change.To learn more about The New York Women's Foundation, visit www.nywf.org IG: @ nywomensfdn | FB: NewYorkWomensFoundation | X / T: @nywomensfdn

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