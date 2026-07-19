Nature Photographer Launches Immersive New YouTube Channel Showcasing Untamed Landscapes & American Wild Horses

Desert Grays by photographer Maria Marriott "Zenith" by photographer Maria Marriott Photographer Maria Marriott with her artwork, Tango Quill on Paper, from Intimate Succulents by photographer Maria Marriott "Unbroken" by photographer, Maria Marriott

Maria Marriott, known for her evocative nature photography, launches a channel dedicated to the landscapes, wildlife, and the creative journeys behind her work.

A video portal for my American Wild Horses series, nature photography, and behind‑the‑scenes glimpses into how some of my images were made.” — Maria Marriott, Photographer

CARSON CITY, NV, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Award‑winning nature photographer Maria Marriott has officially launched her new YouTube channel, a dynamic visual hub designed to bring viewers closer to the wild, the beautiful, and the untamed. The channel , now live on YouTube, expands Marriott’s artistic mission by offering cinematic storytelling, behind‑the‑scenes fieldwork, and in‑depth explorations of her celebrated photographic series.Marriott describes the channel as “a video portal for my American Wild Horses series, nature photography, and behind‑the‑scenes glimpses into how some of my images were made.” She emphasizes that this new platform will evolve into a creative space where she shares stories from the field, artistic insights, and anything else that inspires and delights viewers. She invites audiences to visit, subscribe, and share the channel with anyone who would enjoy connecting with the raw beauty of the natural world.The channel will feature video content inspired by several of Marriott’s most popular bodies of work, each of which can also be viewed in her online gallery * American Wild Horses — Marriott’s flagship series, capturing the power, beauty, and spirit of America’s wild mustangs. Her YouTube content will bring viewers into the field as she tracks herds across rugged Western landscapes, revealing the process of photographing these iconic animals in the wilderness.* Winter Whispers — A contemplative collection that explores the quiet poetry of winter. Upcoming videos will highlight Marriott’s process for working in extreme conditions, using light and texture to create images that feel both intimate and expansive.* Grace Within Shadows — A study in contrast and emotion, this series uses shadow to reveal the elegance and mystery of the equine form with images captured in studio. Future videos will explore Marriott’s creative use of minimalism, negative space, and tonal depth.Marriott’s new channel will blend artistry, education, and storytelling through:* Field stories from remote locations* Behind‑the‑lens insights into the life of a nature photographer* Series‑based video features that expand on the themes of her gallery collectionsEach video is crafted to deepen viewers’ connection to the natural world while offering a rare look at the craft behind Marriott’s evocative imagery.Marriott encourages nature lovers, photography enthusiasts, and anyone seeking a moment of wild beauty to join her growing community. By subscribing and sharing the channel, viewers help support the preservation of America’s wild landscapes and the stories they hold.About Maria MarriottMaria Marriott is a nature photographer whose work has been featured in international publications and galleries. Known for her emotional depth and technique, her lens seeks to capture the beauty of nature and foster appreciation for this amazing creation all around us. Marriott’s life story, photography, and charitable work are featured in the upcoming OS Films documentary Horses, Unbroken Wild, directed by filmmaker Amy Maki.

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