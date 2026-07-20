AOJ Language School Opens Enrollment for Fall Semester 2026 with Special Offer: Up to 2 Months Free Tuition

Admission special offer 2026 Fall Free trial lesson 2026 Fall First information session 2026 Fall

AOJ Language School, an online Japanese language school operated by Attain Corporation, has started accepting applications for the Fall Semester of 2026.

KOTO, TOKYO, JAPAN, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AOJ Language School, an online Japanese language school operated by Attain Corporation, has started accepting applications for the Fall Semester of 2026. Applications are accepted through the online application form, and the application deadline is September 16, 2026 (Japan Time). The school will also offer online information sessions, free trial lessons, and a special Fall Semester enrollment promotion, including up to two months of free tuition.

Apply here:

https://aoj-ls.jp/form/application/application.html?lang=en

With the Japanese yen remaining relatively weak, now is also a favorable time for overseas learners to begin studying Japanese with a Japan-based school. AOJ Language School’s monthly tuition of ¥17,000 offers strong value for international students, and the Fall Semester 2026 promotion makes enrollment even more accessible. For learners who are considering future study, work, travel, or life in Japan, this is a valuable opportunity to start building Japanese language skills while taking advantage of the current exchange-rate environment.

AOJ Language School is a fully online Japanese language school operated by Attain Corporation, the creator of “Attain Online Japanese,” a Japanese e-learning course series with over 200,000 learners on the global online learning platform Udemy. Drawing on its extensive experience in developing Japanese language e-learning materials, Attain provides a high-quality learning environment where students can study Japanese from anywhere in the world.

One of the strengths of AOJ Language School is its flexible learning style. Students can study through on-demand video lessons available 24 hours a day, combined with 90-minute live lessons held twice a week by qualified Japanese language teachers. The video materials are also available in English, Chinese, Vietnamese, and Portuguese, allowing learners to study Japanese step by step with support in their native language.

In the Fall Semester of 2026, AOJ Language School will offer classes for all levels from JLPT N5 to N1. The courses are suitable for a wide range of learners, from complete beginners to students aiming to pass higher levels of the Japanese Language Proficiency Test (JLPT) for study, work, or career advancement. Although the school is fully online, live lessons allow students to interact with teachers and classmates, helping them stay motivated and continue learning.

More than 500 students from around the world have studied at the school, making it an online learning community where Japanese learners can connect across countries and regions. With high-quality materials, experienced instructors, multilingual learning support, and accessible tuition fees, AOJ Language School provides a cost-effective Japanese learning environment for students worldwide.

Applications can be submitted through the online application form, which takes only about one minute to complete. Free trial lessons are also available. Questions about the school and requests for information materials are accepted through the official website.

School information session recording from the previous semester:

https://youtu.be/xqsLRU8nwjo?si=fzKR7Ojn6_jfZliO

<About Fall Semester 2026>

Courses offered:

・i-class: For beginners and JLPT N5 elementary-level study

https://youtu.be/OSGsO27CBo8

・ro-class: For JLPT N4 elementary-level study

https://youtu.be/bxSlG_jxzMo

・ha-class: For JLPT N3 intermediate-level study

https://youtu.be/q4i2qSpbFDM

・ni-class: For JLPT N2 intermediate to advanced-level study

https://youtu.be/tahzpNFdfkM

・ho-class: For JLPT N1 advanced-level study

https://aoj-ls.jp/en/course/jlptN2-ho.html

<Application>

Where to Apply:

https://aoj-ls.jp/form/application/application.html?lang=en

Application deadline:

September 16, 2026 (Japan Time)

Enrollment date:

October 4, 2026 (Japan Time)

Application guidelines:

https://aoj-ls.jp/en/admission/guideline.html

<School Online Information Sessions>

1st Information Session: September 12, 2026, 10:00–11:00 (Japan Time)

2nd Information Session: September 12, 2026, 18:00–19:00 (Japan Time)

Event Format: Zoom

The Zoom URL will be provided to registered participants before the event.

Language: English

Agenda: Overview of AOJ Language School, curriculum and course details, and enrollment information

RSVP: https://aoj-ls.jp/en/admission/information-session.html

<Fall Semester 2026 Enrollment Promotion>

AOJ Language School is offering a special promotion of up to two months of free tuition for students who apply by the application deadline.

・No enrollment fee

・Free first month for all students

・One additional month of tuition will be cashed back to students who continue studying until the end of the semester

・Full JLPT N2 passing support for all students

For more details:

https://aoj-ls.jp/en/admission/campaign.html

<About AOJ Language School>

Website:

https://aoj-ls.jp/en/

The website is available in English, Simplified Chinese, Traditional Chinese, Vietnamese, and Portuguese.

Tuition Fee:

¥17,000 per month (around 105 USD)

Payment Methods:

1. Bank Transfer: One-time payment for the entire semester, covering six months of tuition

2. Credit Card: Monthly payments

The tuition fee includes live lessons, on-demand video lessons, and system usage fees.

Live Class Schedule: Japan Time

Every Wednesday and Saturday

9:00–10:30

11:00–12:30

19:30–21:00

Depending on the number of applicants, additional classes may be offered on other days.

Key Features:

・Study Japanese online from anywhere in the world

・Learn through both live lessons and on-demand video lessons

・Join small-group live lessons taught by qualified Japanese language teachers

・Access recorded lessons even when absent from live classes

・Meet Japanese learners from around the world

・Choose from classes covering JLPT N5 to N1 levels

・Aim to reach JLPT N2-level Japanese in as little as two years from beginner level

・Use a consultation desk for support related to studying or working in Japan

<About Attain Online Japanese>

“Attain Online Japanese” is a Japanese e-learning course series developed by Attain Corporation. It covers levels from beginner Japanese to JLPT N1 and includes multilingual subtitles. Business Japanese learning materials are also available.

https://www.attainj.co.jp/attain-online-japanese/

Contact:

Kana Kanazawa

AOJ Language School Administration Office

Attain Corporation

Tel: +81-3-6381-8641

Email: info@aoj-ls.jp

Head Office: Eitai OT Building, 1-5-6 Saga, Koto-ku, Tokyo, 135-0031, Japan

2026 Spring Semester School Information Session

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