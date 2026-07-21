Naqi Logix Launches Earbud–Based Human Machine Interface Research with the Institute for Advanced Consciousness Studies

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Two-phase bio signal study, beginning July 2026, will benchmark Naqi’s neural earbud against laboratory-standard EEG across a spectrum of cognitive states.

Independent scientific validation is an important milestone for Naqi” — Mark Godsy, CEO of Naqi Logix

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Naqi Logix Inc. (“Naqi” or the “Company”), an AI-Neurotechnology Company that is the silent, invisible interface between humans and technology, and the Institute for Advanced Consciousness Studies (“IACS”), a Santa Monica–based 501(c)(3) research institute, announces a sponsored research collaboration to detect, characterize, and validate EEG and related biosignals captured by Naqi’s neural earbud platform.

"Independent scientific validation is an important milestone for Naqi," said Mark Godsy, CEO of Naqi Logix. "Partnering with one of the foremost institutes focused on neural research underscores both the potential of our technology and our commitment to advancing the science behind non-invasive neural interfaces. I couldn't be more excited to support this collaboration and the important discoveries it may enable."

The collaboration will be led by Dr. Nicco Reggente, Research Director of IACS, Co-Principal Investigator for the IACS, and Dr. Rodney Sappington, Head of AI at Naqi Logix, Co-Principal Investigator for the Company. The work brings together IACS’s expertise in high-density EEG, fMRI, and neural correlates of consciousness with Naqi’s patented software platform, which translates subtle facial micro-gestures into digital commands, enabling hands-free, voice-free, screen-free and camera-free control of computers, simulators, robotics, and other connected devices.

First, researchers will characterize the neural and physiological signals captured by Naqi's non-invasive earbud platform. Second, the technology will undergo independent validation against established laboratory EEG methods to evaluate performance across multiple cognitive tasks. The findings are expected to be documented in technical papers and submitted for peer-reviewed publication.

Statements from the Investigators

“Naqi’s earbud sits at a frontier where consumer form factor meets serious neuroscience,” said Dr. Reggente. “Our job at IACS is to apply the same rigor we bring to fMRI and high-density EEG research to an everyday wearable, and to publish what we find, whatever the result. That’s how this technology earns its place in clinical, accessibility, and consumer contexts.”

“Collaborating with IACS allows us to benchmark Naqi’s signals against the gold standard of laboratory neuroscience,” said Dr. Sappington. “For a platform that aspires to be the universal interface between people and devices, scientific validation isn’t optional. This study is foundational to the next generation of Naqi features.”

About the Institute for Advanced Consciousness Studies

IACS is a 501(c)(3) non-profit research institute in Santa Monica, California, applying high-density EEG, fMRI, DTI, transcranial focused ultrasound, and machine learning to the study of consciousness and human flourishing. More at advancedconsciousness.org

About Naqi Logix

Naqi Logix Inc. is an AI-Neurotechnology Company that is the silent, invisible interface between humans and technology. Naqi's non-invasive, earbud-based neural interface platform captures biosignals and uses proprietary AI to interpret intent, turning subtle facial micro-gestures and head movements into real-time digital commands. Safe, private, and camera-free, Naqi enables hands-free, voice-free, screen-free, implant-free control across computers, mobile devices, robotics, and connected environments. www.naqilogix.com.

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This press release, including any materials referenced herein, may contain forward-looking information or statements under applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”), including, without limitation, statements regarding [the future plans, objectives and goals of Naqi Logix Inc. (the “Company”); the Company’s future financial results; the anticipated advancement of and benefits derived from the Company’s neurotechnology program; the results of ongoing equity and debt financing activities and the Company’s agreement with IACS. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “potential,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “could,” “should,” or “would,” or negative versions thereof or similar expressions.

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