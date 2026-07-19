Patchogue Heating and Air Conditioning on Repairing Pool Heat Pumps in Sayville, NY

A Patchogue Heating and Air Conditioning technician diagnoses a pool heat pump control board on a Long Island service call.

The Patchogue HVAC contractor says a July breakdown changes the math on an aging pool heat pump, and homeowners should ask for both numbers.

We give people both numbers and let them do the math, because in July the right answer is not always the cheaper invoice” — Andrew Blom, co-owner, Patchogue Heating and Air Conditioning

PATCHOGUE, NY, UNITED STATES, July 19, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patchogue Heating and Air Conditioning Outlines Repair or Replace Options for Sayville Pool Heat Pumps at Midseason

The Patchogue HVAC contractor says a July breakdown changes the math on an aging pool heat pump, and homeowners should ask for both numbers before deciding.

Patchogue Heating and Air Conditioning, a licensed HVAC contractor based in Patchogue, New York, is seeing the annual midseason wave of pool heat pump failures in Sayville and is advising homeowners to get a repair price and a replacement price before committing to either.

Pool heat pumps on Long Island run close to continuously from Memorial Day through Labor Day, and the failures that surface in July are usually the result of that duty cycle rather than a sudden fault. Compressors that were marginal in June give out under sustained load, capacitors weaken, and water-side temperature sensors drift far enough to shut a unit down or report a false alarm. Patchogue Heating and Air Conditioning services Hayward, Pentair, AquaCal, and Raypak pool heat pumps, and diagnoses faults with manufacturer service tools rather than replacing parts in sequence until the unit runs.

The timing is what complicates the decision. A failed compressor in a ten-year-old unit is a straightforward repair in May, when the homeowner still has an entire season ahead of the expense. The same failure in the third week of July leaves six to eight weeks of usable swim season, which changes what the repair is worth. Patchogue Heating and Air Conditioning is a licensed HVAC contractor serving Sayville and the surrounding Suffolk County communities within roughly ten miles of Patchogue. Homeowners in Sayville looking for pool heat pump repair can reach the company by text or phone at 631-209-7090.

"We give people both numbers and let them do the math, because in July the right answer is not always the cheaper invoice," said Andrew Blom, co-owner of Patchogue Heating and Air Conditioning. "If a unit is twelve years old and the repair is half the cost of a new one, spending that in the middle of July to get six weeks is usually not the call I would make on my own pool, and I will say so."

Pool heat pumps on Long Island generally last ten to fifteen years, with water chemistry and winter layup doing most of the work in determining where a given unit lands in that range. Patchogue Heating and Air Conditioning quotes repairs flat rate before starting work, and installs replacement units when that is the better economic decision for the homeowner. More information is available at https://www.patchogue.ac/services/pool-heat-pump-service.

About Patchogue Heating and Air Conditioning

Patchogue Heating and Air Conditioning is a local, owner-operated heating and cooling company based in Patchogue, New York. The company provides residential HVAC services including heat pump installation, central air installation, AC and heating repair, ductless mini-splits, pool heat pump service, Daikin Altherma air-to-water heat pumps, and maintenance plans to homeowners in Patchogue and the surrounding Suffolk County communities on Long Island. Learn more at https://www.patchogue.ac.

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