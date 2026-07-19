Head of the Department of Asian Affairs of the Foreign Ministry Lodges Stern Protests Over the Outrageous Remarks and Acts of the Japanese Side Concerning the “South China Sea Arbitration Award”

On July 12, 2026, in response to remarks made by the Japanese Foreign Minister hyping up the tenth anniversary of the “South China Sea Arbitration Award” and a so-called joint statement issued by Japan in collusion with other countries, the Head of the Department of Asian Affairs of the Foreign Ministry urgently summoned the Chief Minister of the Embassy of Japan in China, lodged stern representations, and expressed strong dissatisfaction and protest. The Chinese side pointed out that Japan bears historical culpability on the South China Sea issue, which remains to be accounted for, and is in no position to make irresponsible remarks. The outrageous remarks and acts of the Japanese side challenge the post-war international order and international rule of law, apply double standards, sow discord, undermine peace and stability in the South China Sea, and run counter to the common interests and will of regional countries. These have triggered historical vigilance and strong indignation from China and the rest of the international community over Japan’s atrocities of aggression and colonization since modern times. The Chinese side will resolutely and forcefully counter Japan’s provocations and firmly defend its territorial sovereignty and maritime rights and interests.

The Chinese side also lodged stern representations over the Taiwan question, chemical weapons abandoned by Japan in China, the irresponsible remarks by members of the Japanese Diet on China’s ethnic policies, and a series of negative military and security-related moves by the Japanese side.