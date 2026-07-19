Wang Yi Meets with Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar

On the evening of July 16, 2026, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met in Shanghai with Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar, who was in China to attend the World Artificial Intelligence Conference.

Wang Yi welcomed Mohammad Ishaq Dar for making a special trip to China to attend the Conference and for signing, on behalf of the Pakistani government, the Agreement on the Establishment of the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization. He noted that Pakistan’s joining the Organization serves the long-term interests of the country and its people and adds new dimensions to the China-Pakistan All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership in the new era. Artificial intelligence (AI) represents a new frontier in scientific and technological development. As a responsible major country, China is working with like-minded countries to establish the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization with the aim of building international consensus, advancing practical cooperation and strengthening capacity building, so as to enable all countries, especially those of the Global South, to benefit equally amid the wave of intelligent transformation and prevent an AI divide from emerging in the world. China is ready to enhance coordination and cooperation with Pakistan to promote the sound and inclusive development of AI for the common good, help boost the economic growth of developing countries, and drive scientific and technological innovation and progress worldwide.

Wang Yi noted that China and Pakistan enjoy mutual trust and mutual support. The bilateral relations serve the common interests of both sides and have always been at the forefront of the times. The two sides need to work together to deliver on the important common understandings reached by the leaders of the two countries, maintain high-level exchanges, strengthen political mutual trust, advance cooperation in key areas, strengthen counter-terrorism safeguards, and accelerate the building of an even closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future.

Mohammad Ishaq Dar wished the World Artificial Intelligence Conference a complete success. He noted that the establishment of the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization is a great initiative proposed by China, which holds great significance for the future of humanity and the Global South, has won widespread acclaim from the international community, and fully demonstrates China’s sense of responsibility as a major country. Pakistan is honored to be a founding member of the Organization, looks forward to strengthening cooperation with China in areas such as AI, and will make every effort to ensure the safety of Chinese personnel, institutions and projects in Pakistan and advance the building of the Pakistan-China Economic Corridor. Pakistan cherishes its ironclad friendship with China, stands ready to enhance cooperation with China in various fields, and will work to continuously advance the Pakistan-China All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership.