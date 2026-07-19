China and Pakistan Call on the U.S. and Iran to Cease Hostilities and Resume Talks as Soon as Possible

On the evening of July 16, 2026, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar in Shanghai, during which they exchanged views on the situation in Iran and coordinated their positions.

The two sides expressed concern over the deteriorating situation and called on the parties concerned to immediately cease hostilities, overcome difficulties, remove disruptions, restart contacts, resume dialogue, and strive to reach a comprehensive peace agreement through negotiations. The international community should also continue to provide support to this end.

Wang Yi stressed that the first-phase memorandum of understanding reached between the U.S. and Iran is hard-won. It is an outcome of negotiations between the two sides and also a result of the joint efforts of the international community, with Pakistan having played an indispensable coordinating and mediating role in particular. The core provisions of the memorandum not only serve the fundamental and long-term interests of the parties concerned but also meet the shared aspirations of the international community. They should be all the more cherished and carefully safeguarded. Peace is within reach. The efforts must not fall short at the final stage, still less should peace be won only to be lost again. All parties should honor their commitments and abide by the provisions of the memorandum. China will, as always, support Pakistan’s mediation efforts and continue to play a constructive role in its own way in promoting the de-escalation of the situation.

Mohammad Ishaq Dar briefed Wang Yi on Pakistan’s recent efforts, thanked China for its understanding and support, and said that Pakistan will rise to the challenges and continue to actively promote peace and facilitate talks.