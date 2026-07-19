Wang Yi Meets with U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres

On July 17, 2026, Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Foreign Minister Wang Yi met in Shanghai with U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres, who is in China for the 2026 World Artificial Intelligence Conference.

Wang Yi welcomed António Guterres’s visit to China to attend the conference and witness the signing ceremony of the Agreement on the Establishment of the World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization (WAICO). Wang Yi stated that President Xi Jinping delivered a keynote speech at the opening ceremony this morning, comprehensively elaborating on China’s position and propositions on how to promote the healthier, safer, and more orderly development of artificial intelligence. The speech clarified the development goals of AI and the direction of international efforts, receiving enthusiastic and positive responses from all participating parties. China is promoting the establishment of the WAICO for three main purposes: first, to advance AI development that puts people first, embraces inclusiveness and shared benefits, develops AI for sound and positive outcomes, and delivers benefits to humanity; second, to help countries of the Global South keep pace with the global intelligent transformation, bolster capacity building and avert a new AI divide; and third, to further support the United Nations in playing its primary role in the field of AI. China stands ready to strengthen coordination and cooperation with the U.N., jointly advance the governance of emerging technologies including AI, and work hand in hand to build a community with a shared future for humanity.

Wang Yi stressed that over the past decade in office, Mr. Secretary-General has upheld the vision of multilateralism, spoken out for global peace and development, and boosted fruitful cooperation between the U.N. and China, for which China expresses high appreciation. Multipolarity is an inevitable trend of historical evolution; the U.N. can only be strengthened, never weakened. The more turbulent and unstable the international situation becomes, the more imperative it is to safeguard the authority of the United Nations. Concrete actions should be taken to uphold, revitalize, and strengthen the United Nations, and all countries should join hands to promote equal and orderly multipolarity and universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization. The three pillars of the U.N. must be advanced in a balanced manner. In particular, development should be placed high on the agenda to rectify the historical injustice where the rich remain rich and the poor remain poor. The United Nations should also keep pace with the times and continuously reform and improve itself. China stands ready to further deepen all-round cooperation with the U.N. and support the organization in fostering a more just and equitable global governance system through reforms.

António Guterres warmly congratulated the successful convening of the World AI Conference and spoke highly of China’s initiative to establish the WAICO. He stated that he fully endorses the important propositions put forward by President Xi Jinping in his keynote speech, particularly the emphasis on AI for good, inclusiveness and security, which is highly consistent with the United Nations’ strategic goals and philosophy. The U.N. stands ready to maintain close communication and cooperation with China, and support the WAICO in playing an important role and better serving the shared well-being of humanity. At a time when multilateralism is facing headwinds, the U.N. looks forward to continuing to work hand in hand with China, with its firm support, to jointly defend the international rule of law, reform and improve global governance, and advance the three pillars of peace, development, and human rights in a balanced manner. In particular, efforts should be made to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries and promote the building of a multipolar world.

The two sides also exchanged views on international and regional issues of common concern.