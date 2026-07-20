Queens Physician Expands IV Ketamine Therapy for Treatment-Resistant Depression

Ketamine Wellness NY logo Ketamine therapy Infusion at Ketamine Wellness NY Ketamine Therapy Pre Consultation At Ketamine Wellness NY

Ketamine Wellness NY offers physician-supervised IV ketamine therapy in Jackson Heights and Great Neck for patients whose antidepressants have stopped working.

I have seen too many patients lose years cycling through antidepressants that do not work. We built this clinic to give those patients a clear, physician-supervised path forward.” — Dr. Pervaiz Qureshi, Ketamine Wellness NY

JACKSON HEIGHTS, NY, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- For roughly one in three adults with major depressive disorder whose symptoms do not adequately respond to standard antidepressants, the search for effective treatment can take years. A Queens-based clinic led by an internal medicine physician with more than three decades of clinical practice is working to close that gap for patients across the New York metropolitan area. Ketamine Wellness NY , with locations in Jackson Heights, Queens and Great Neck, Long Island, provides physician-supervised intravenous (IV) ketamine therapy for adults with treatment-resistant depression , anxiety and panic disorders, PTSD and trauma, obsessive-compulsive disorder, chronic pain and fibromyalgia , and alcohol use disorder — conditions that have not responded to first-line treatments including SSRIs, SNRIs, and conventional behavioral therapy.The clinic is led by Dr. Pervaiz Qureshi, MD, a board-certified internal medicine physician with more than 30 years of clinical practice. Dr. Qureshi completed his medical training at King Edward Medical University and his internal medicine residency at Brooklyn Hospital Center, and has been licensed to practice medicine in New York since 1994."After more than three decades of treating patients in New York, I have seen too many people lose years of their lives cycling through antidepressants that do not work for them. Many of them never hear about IV ketamine as an option because it is not the first thing primary care doctors discuss. We built Ketamine Wellness NY to give those patients a clear, physician-supervised path forward, in the neighborhoods where they actually live," said Dr. Qureshi.A New Treatment Window for Patients Who Have Tried Everything ElseConventional antidepressants typically require four to six weeks before patients experience any therapeutic effect, and a significant portion of patients diagnosed with major depression do not respond to standard pharmacological treatment at all. In March 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved esketamine (Spravato), a nasal-spray formulation derived from ketamine, specifically for treatment-resistant depression. The FDA's approval reflected growing clinical recognition of ketamine's potential for patients whose depression has not responded to multiple antidepressant trials.IV ketamine is administered intravenously in a clinical setting and allows the supervising physician to monitor and titrate dosage in real time. All infusions at Ketamine Wellness NY are conducted under direct physician supervision, with patients screened during an initial consultation before any treatment begins.Addressing the Mental Health Access Gap in Diverse New York CommunitiesJackson Heights, where Ketamine Wellness NY's primary clinic is located, sits within one of the most ethnically and linguistically diverse zip codes in the United States. Queens has been documented as the most linguistically diverse county in the country, with more than 150 languages spoken in the borough. Access to advanced mental health treatment in these communities has historically lagged behind other parts of the New York metro area, in part because of cultural and language barriers between patients and providers, and in part because newer treatment options often remain unknown to patients cycling through standard medications without relief.Dr. Qureshi, who speaks English and Urdu, has long-standing clinical roots in Queens and built Ketamine Wellness NY to serve patients across the broader New York metropolitan area with treatment options that are often only available at large hospital systems in Manhattan.The Great Neck location at 45 Middle Neck Road serves patients across Nassau County and Western Long Island, including Manhasset, Port Washington, Roslyn, Garden City, and surrounding communities. The Jackson Heights location at 37-20 76th Street serves Queens, Manhattan, Brooklyn, the Bronx, and Eastern Queens neighborhoods including Forest Hills, Bayside, and Whitestone.About Ketamine Wellness NYKetamine Wellness NY is a physician-supervised IV ketamine therapy clinic with two locations in the New York metropolitan area. The clinic treats adults with treatment-resistant depression, anxiety disorders, PTSD, obsessive-compulsive disorder, chronic pain and fibromyalgia, and alcohol use disorder. All treatments are administered intravenously under direct physician supervision. Led by Dr. Pervaiz Qureshi, MD, a board-certified internal medicine physician with more than 30 years of clinical practice. Open seven days a week.Jackson Heights, Queens: 37-20 76th Street, Jackson Heights, NY 11372Great Neck, Long Island: 45 Middle Neck Road, Suite 220, Great Neck, NY 11021Phone: (516) 203-1041Website: https://ketaminewellnessny.com

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