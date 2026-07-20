Transformation Insights

With businesses under pressure to adopt AI faster without losing control of their data or teams, KTA 4.0 offers a practical path to act now.

We built KTA and Rozzy to solve a substantial challenge in today’s rapidly shifting AI work environment: trust.” — Nathan Gampel, CEO

MILLTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Transformation Insights launches KTA 4.0 as a direct-to-consumer offering starting at $99 per month. Built for business leaders like entrepreneurs and managers of teams, KTA 4.0 provides a single platform for understanding teamwork and making it more impactful. The product accomplishes this by organizing information from across an organization into real-time insights and actions supported by a proactive AI that helps you drive results.KTA 4.0 is staffed with Rozzy, an AI co-manager that gets smarter by learning about your business as you work with her. Rozzy helps teams prioritize work and communicate what’s really happening in the day-to-day, reducing the need for tiresome project status updates and helping avoid costly misalignment that leads to frustration and slow progress.As Rozzy works alongside users, it retains institutional knowledge and develops a deeper understanding of how individuals and organizations make decisions. This allows the platform to deliver recommendations that become increasingly relevant, personalized, and actionable over time. Enterprise customers can also create custom algorithms that teach Rozzy their unique processes, preferences, and decision-making style, allowing the AI to adapt as the business evolves. Common examples include acting as a change management assistant for integration teams following a merger or acquisition and integrating CRM data to create a sales operations support resource that partners with sales teams to increase revenues and simplify data sharing.More advanced enterprise options include proactive and agentic capabilities, allowing Rozzy to be directed to create and manage plans, just like a real project manager. When combined with solutions like KTA’s correlation lab, teams can locate what’s working faster and turn learnings into actions that move the needle.Built for business, KTA 4.0 is both HIPAA- and SOC 2-compliant and provides flexibility that other platforms cannot. KTA 4.0 is a large language model (LLM)- agnostic environment where Rozzy helps users find the model that best fits their needs, reducing token costs and model overkill. Built on patented real-time-data-capture technology, KTA 4.0 enables businesses to capture the full value of AI without sacrificing control over their data or becoming locked into a single provider.Users can get started right away through the platform’s self-service interface, which helps them distill their challenge and begin. Easy onboarding removes overhead and has been shown over 6-years of in-market use to dramatically reduce start times and deliver more predictable outcomes.

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